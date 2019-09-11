Game on: federal election gets underway

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has arrived at Rideau Hall on Wednesday morning to request the dissolution of Parliament from the Governor General, sparking an election.

The visit sets in motion the official start to the election campaign that will span 40 days, with Canadians to vote on Oct.21.

The leaders have spent the summer months test-driving election messaging and they are expected to discuss key issues, such as affordability and the environment, in the official push to the polls.

Story continues below advertisement

Media and staff gathered outside of Rideau Hall, where the sun was shining after a rainfall Wednesday morning, and awaited the arrival of Mr. Trudeau.

After meeting with Governor-General Julie Payette at 10 a.m. ET, Mr. Trudeau will take questions from reporters and then depart for Vancouver, where he will attend a rally with Liberal candidate Tamara Taggart.

Mr. Trudeau is seeking a second mandate while he tries to convince Canadians of the need to continue work from the past four years under the campaign slogan “Choose Forward."

The Conservatives, running under the banner of “It’s time for you to get ahead,” will fight the Liberals fiercely on issues including Mr. Trudeau’s ethical compass in wake of the SNC-Lavalin controversy while it will continue to vocalize its opposition to the federal carbon tax.

The Tories are pressing Mr. Trudeau on the latest report in The Globe and Mail detailing how the RCMP is looking into potential obstruction of justice in the handling of the prosecution of the Quebec engineering giant but its examination has been stymied by the federal government’s refusal to lift cabinet confidentiality for all witnesses.

Leader Andrew Scheer will begin Wednesday with a stop in Trois-Rivières, Que., before moving on to the Ontario riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge.

Before boarding his campaign plane, Mr. Scheer told reporters that Mr. Trudeau is doing “everything he can” to block the RCMP and he demanded that he waive privilege to ensure individuals can testify to the national police force.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“He needs to do the right thing,” Mr. Scheer said.

For their part, the New Democrats and Leader Jagmeet Singh face an uphill battle in this campaign due to challenges including sagging fundraising and poll numbers. The leader is hoping, however, he can connect with Canadians on social issues including the push for a national pharmacare program. Mr. Singh will be in London, Ont., on Wednesday.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, who will launch her campaign in Victoria, is expected to be subject to more attention in the weeks ahead compared to previous campaigns as her party looks to pick up support from voters, particularly on the climate file.

At the dissolution of Parliament, the Liberals held 177 seats, compared to the Tories at 95. The New Democrats had 39, the Bloc Québécois had 10 and the Greens had two seats.

Former Liberal cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott were among eight independent MPs while People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier held one seat.

Mr. Bernier will launch from Toronto, at candidate Renata Ford’s campaign office. Ms. Ford is the wife of the late Toronto mayor Rob Ford.