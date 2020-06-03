 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Garneau expands required use of face coverings on planes, trains, ships and transit

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Transport Minister Marc Garneau responds during question period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Feb. 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau is expanding the required use of face coverings on planes, trains, ships and transit to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Effective at noon on Thursday, airline flight crew and airport workers will be required to wear non-medical marks, in addition to the existing requirement for passengers.

Railway operators will have to notify passengers to wear a face covering when physical distancing of two metres from others can’t be maintained, or as requested by the rail companies.

All railway workers will be required to be given face coverings and ensure they are worn according to risk or when mandated by local authorities.

Marine workers will be advised to possess a face covering that will be worn depending on the workplace risk, when physical distancing can’t be maintained or where local authorities require it.

Practices for the use of personal protective equipment, including masks, will be established for trucking, motor coaches and transit in collaboration with provinces, territories and industry.

“My top concern continues to be the well-being of the transportation workers and the travelling public,” Garneau says in a statement.

“The use of face coverings can limit the transmission of the virus where physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

Related topics

