Garneau says Canada not involved in release of Canadian woman detained in northeastern Syria

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Garneau says Canada not involved in release of Canadian woman detained in northeastern Syria

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, centre, during a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart, unseen, in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, on July 5, 2021.

ABBAS MOMANI/AFP/Getty Images

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says the release of a woman detained in northeastern Syria was not a “Canadian initiative,” but added Ottawa is trying to gather information about Canadians in Kurdish-run camps in the country.

Last week, former U.S. diplomat Peter Galbraith said he helped a Canadian woman get out of a camp in northeastern Syria, sparking questions about what the woman’s release could mean for other Canadians. Mr. Galbraith had previously helped get the woman’s four-year-old daughter out of a camp in March.

Mr. Garneau said the Canadian woman is currently in Iraq, and that her release from the camp “was not in any way organized or facilitated by Canada,” while speaking with reporters on Monday after the conclusion of his visit to Jordan, Israel and the West Bank.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to provisions of the Privacy Act, we’re not going to provide any further information. But this was not a Canadian initiative,” Mr. Garneau said.

Foreign affairs committee recommends Ottawa repatriate children detained in Syria

Number of forcibly displaced people reaches 82.4 million in 2020

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces detained thousands of people from more than 60 countries, including Canada, who were living among Islamic State (IS) terrorists when the group’s final holdout in the town of Baghouz crumbled in 2019. Foreigners were held in two camps, al-Hol and Roj, as well as in prisons across northeastern Syria. Human Rights Watch estimates 45 Canadians are held in Syria, including more than 20 children.

Experts and aid groups have decried the dire conditions of the camps. Last June, Human Rights Watch issued a report that said Canada is defying its international human-rights obligations by failing to assist Canadians who are facing “risks to life, torture, and inhumane and degrading treatment” in northeastern Syria.

At last week’s meeting of the Global Coalition Against Daesh (the Arabic acronym for IS), U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that former IS fighters who are detained in Iraq and Syria should be sent back to their home countries where they can be rehabilitated or prosecuted.

Still, Canada has refused to repatriate its citizens from Syria, apart from two exceptions involving children. Global Affairs Canada has repeatedly said that given the security situation, the government’s ability to provide consular assistance is extremely limited.

When asked if Ottawa has a plan for its citizens detained there, Mr. Garneau said, “We’re very much aware of the situation and we’ve been tracking it, and in fact trying to gather as much information about who in the camps is Canadian.

“Consular officials are actively engaged with Syrian Kurdish authorities to get as much information as possible. But let me be clear, it is a Criminal Code offence to travel abroad to engage in terrorist activity and our government takes with the utmost seriousness the threats posed by travelling extremists and returnees of Daesh,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Galbraith told The Globe recently that the Canadian woman he helped to get out of the camp provided a great deal of information that he has shared with law enforcement, though he would not specify which agencies.

He said after her release, the woman was brought to Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region in Iraq, and then to the Canadian diplomatic office there. He said the Canadian government has been clear that if a citizen makes their way to a Canadian embassy, Ottawa will help facilitate their travel.

When asked whether the Canadian government was assisting the woman to obtain travel documents, Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Patricia Skinner said only that “the safety and security of Canadians always remain the utmost priority for the government of Canada while meeting necessary legal obligations. Due to provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

Mr. Garneau said he met with Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and senior ministers during his first official visit to the Middle East, as well as senior leadership of the Palestinian Authority, including president Mahmoud Abbas, his prime minister and foreign minister.

Mr. Garneau said he provided advice to both his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, telling the Israeli officials that “the continued building of settlements and the evictions and demolitions in East Jerusalem should cease” in order to “lower the temperature.” And he said he counselled the Palestinian Authority to conduct elections as soon as possible.

“I think we need a cooling-off period so that if the temperature goes down, we can start thinking about ways that we can look for that long-term solution,” Mr. Garneau said. “Canada favours the two-state solution, but we have some immediate issues to deal with at the moment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies