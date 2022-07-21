A view shows pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, July 21, 2022.ANNEGRET HILSE/Reuters

Germany’s foreign minister said Berlin warned Ottawa it could be forced to suspend military and economic aid to Ukraine if a Russian gas pipeline turbine stranded in Montreal, a result of Canadian economic sanctions, isn’t returned.

Annalena Baerbock said the German government told Canada if the missing turbine led to a stoppage of natural gas from Russia, it could spark popular uprisings and force Berlin to halt support for Ukraine. The Ukrainian government is largely dependent on Western aid as it fights off a military assault by Russia that began in late February.

Speaking to RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND), a German media outlet, on Wednesday, Ms. Baerbock said domestic political repercussions played an important role in negotiations with Canada. The Trudeau government agreed to release the turbine earlier this month and even allow the import, repair and export of up to five more turbines for Nord Stream 1, a pipeline that delivers natural gas to Germany and is majority-owned by Gazprom, a Russian state-controlled company.

“The Canadians said, ‘We have a lot of questions,’ and we said, ‘We can understand that, but if we don’t get the gas turbine, then we won’t get any more gas, and then we won’t be able to provide any support for Ukraine at all, because we’ll be busy with popular uprisings’,” the foreign minister told RND.

She was pressed by RND on whether she really expected unrest to follow. The foreign minister said this was “perhaps a bit exaggerated,” but said she was speaking of a scenario where “we had no more gas.”

Ms. Baerbock underlined her comments by saying: “That is precisely my point: that we will continue to need gas from Russia.”

Russia last month cited the delayed return of the turbine equipment, which Germany’s Siemens Energy had been servicing in Canada, as the reason behind its decision to reduce the flow of natural gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The pipeline’s operation was reduced to 40 per cent of capacity.

The Ukraine government subsequently condemned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to repair and export Russian turbines, warning it would undermine the united front on sanctions that Western countries had assembled to pressure Moscow.

Ihor Michalchyshyn, CEO and executive director of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, said Germany allowed itself to be held hostage to Russian energy and Canada should never have bowed to the Kremlin’s blackmail scheme.

“It is now Ukrainians paying the price, as Germany funds Russia’s genocide against Ukraine through its purchase of Russian energy exports,” Mr. Michalchyshyn said. “There is no justification for this; nor is there any justification for the Canadian government caving to Russian blackmail and waiving sanctions. The sanctions waiver granted by Canada emboldens Russia and Russian demands and pressure will inevitably grow as a result.”

Separately, on Thursday, the first turbine released to Russia by Canada was reportedly stuck in transit because Russia has so far not given the go-ahead to transport it back, two people familiar with the matter said.

The turbine, which usually operates at the Russian Portovaya compressor station was flown back to Cologne, Germany, on July 17 by logistics firm Challenge Group, one of the people said.

It is currently unclear when the turbine can be returned, the people said, adding this could still take days or even weeks.

The transport back to Germany happened after weeks of consultations between Berlin and the Canadian government over whether such a move would violate Western sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia reopened the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Thursday after a ten-day scheduled maintenance shutdown, but it was still operating at reduced capacity.

Russia has said that the return of the turbine had a direct impact on the pipeline’s safe operation, adding documentation from Siemens Energy needed to reinstall it was still missing.

One of the sources said Moscow had so far not provided the documents needed to import the turbine into Russia, including details on where exactly to deliver it and via which customs station.

“Under normal circumstances, the maintenance of turbines is a routine operation for us,” Siemens Energy said in a statement. “Naturally, we want to transport the turbine to its place of operation as quickly as possible. However, the time it takes is not exclusively within our control.”

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said of the turbine Thursday: “Sometimes one has the impression that Russia no longer wants to take it back.

“That means the pretext of technical problems actually has a political background, and that is the opposite of being a guarantor for energy security in Europe.”

Fen Hampson, Chancellor’s Professor at Carleton University, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in tough situation in giving sanction relief to Gazprom over strong objections from Ukraine. He said Mr. Trudeau did it to preserve unity within the NATO alliance under pressure from Germany and the United States.

“The alliance is in danger of splintering and economics and pocketbook issues always take priority over foreign policy,” he said. “The Germans are not doing this out of any love for the Russians. They are doing it because they would be in enormous domestic difficulty if Putin chose to cut off the gas, which I think he is quite prepared to do. This guy is a master of hardball.”

NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson said it makes no sense for Canada to trust that repairing and exporting turbines would make any difference in Russia’s supply of gas to Germany. “I have never understood why we’ve trusted Putin’s word on this. It feels like Canada is jumping through hoops for Putin.”

With files from Reuters