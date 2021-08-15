Trudeau triggers snap election, sending Canadians to the polls on Sept. 20

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Trudeau triggers snap election, sending Canadians to the polls on Sept. 20

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces a federal election, outside Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Justin Trudeau has triggered a long-expected snap election for September 20, seeking to regain a majority government on the strength of the Liberal government’s record in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and promising to guide the country through a recovery.

Mr. Trudeau, accompanied by his family, visited newly minted Governor General Mary Simon at Rideau Hall Sunday morning to ask for the dissolution of the minority Parliament, a precursor to the start of a general election. In recent months, he has accused the opposition of obstruction and paralyzing Parliament.

“Canadians need to choose how to finish the fight against COVID-19 and build back better. From getting the job done on vaccines to having people’s backs all the way to and through the end of this crisis.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trudeau sought to justify the election even though the country is in the midst of a fourth wave of the pandemic and as many Canadians are on vacation. Mr. Trudeau had previously pledged to not call an election during the pandemic.

“The government and indeed Parliament needs an opportunity to get a mandate from Canadians. To hear from Canadians on how to end this pandemic and how to build back better in really meaningful ways,” he said. “This is a moment when we will be making decisions – not just for the coming months – but for the coming decades and Canadians deserve their say.”

Mr. Trudeau intends to use vaccinations as a wedge issue. He contrasted his decision to require anyone travelling on airlines or trains to be fully vaccinated and noted the Conservatives are not in favour of that approach.

The election call comes less than two years after the previous federal election and more than two years before an election was required under fixed-election-date legislation.

The Liberals lost their majority in the 2019 election, winning 157 seats to make up a relatively strong minority government. To form a majority government a party needs to win 170 seats and the Liberals believe the snap election is their best chance to win control of Parliament.

They concede an election now could be a gamble. Recent opinion polls suggest the party is not yet guaranteed a majority and the campaign and vote will take place during a fourth wave of COVID-19.

A senior Liberal source told the Globe and Mail that the party believes that the worst they can expect is another minority government under their banner. They hope to make up the difference by targeting the few seats they don’t hold in the Atlantic region, picking up seats from the Bloc Québécois in Quebec, and in the key battlegrounds of the Greater Toronto Area and B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

Story continues below advertisement

The source said the party plans to focus on the pandemic recovery and affordability issues, highlighting their housing policies and plans for $10-a day child care. The Globe granted the source confidentiality because they were not permitted to disclose internal party deliberations.

Support for the Liberals has fallen in recent weeks as it became apparent that Mr. Trudeau was determined to call an early election. A poll by Nanos Research, completed Friday, shows the Liberals with only 33.4 per cent support, a drop of 5.9 percentage points from four weeks ago when the party appeared headed for a majority government.

“They are not in majority territory any more – and based on our internal seat projections – the hot election speculation has turned off enough voters for the Liberals to go from a majority to putting 40 Liberal [potential] wins at risk,” said Nik Nanos, the polling firm’s founder.

The poll shows the Conservatives with 28.4 per cent support, up 4.8 percentage points from four weeks ago, and the NDP holding steady at 20.7 per cent. The Nanos survey of 1,000 Canadians is based on a four-week rolling average. The random poll, using land and cellphone lines, is considered accurate to within three percentage points, plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.

Two of the most important issues facing voters involve responding to climate change and to the record debt amassed by the Liberal government to protect workers, businesses and the economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Liberals have spent billions on financial assistance to people and businesses. The official opposition Conservatives say the Trudeau government spending is excessive and will leave future generations mired by debt.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal confidence, low poll numbers, and pessimism from within the Conservative base has helped to set low expectations for Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s campaign, something his team is hoping to capitalize on, a senior source said. A similar low bar helped Mr. Trudeau in 2015, the source pointed out, noting the Liberals were polling in third place at the beginning of that campaign.

The source, which the Globe is not naming because they were not permitted to disclose internal party deliberations, said the party’s research and polling ahead of the election shows Canadians want to see a clear plan for the country’s future and the pandemic recovery. The source said outlining that plan will be the party’s key focus during the campaign, underscored by the slogan “secure the future.”

This election will be unlike any other in Canadian history, for it comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many provinces still restrict the size of gatherings, and the parties have to respect those limits, even as the leaders crisscross the country. Many events will be held outdoors, and/or with physical distancing in place.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole accused the Liberals of calling an unnecessary election especially during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

“We are finally at the point - thanks to the efforts of all Canadians who stayed home, got tested, got vaccinated – where we can see our loved ones and families again,” he said. “We shouldn’t be risking that for political games, for political gain.”

Mr. O’Toole said the Liberals have recklessly been spending billions of dollars and racking up a huge debt when they should be focused on fighting the pandemic and helping the economy recover.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hard press families [are] struggling to pay bills and worried about the cost of food, of heating and the Liberal party’s answer is to ask you to award them with another four years of majority for doing the bare minimum,” he said.

The Conservative leader said he supports vaccinations but also the wearing of masks and regular testing for people who do not want to get vaccinated.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies