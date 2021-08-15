Trudeau triggers snap election, sending Canadians to the polls on Sept. 20

Justin Trudeau has triggered a long-expected snap election for September 20, seeking to regain a majority government on the strength of the Liberal government’s record in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and promising to guide the country through a recovery.
Mr. Trudeau, accompanied by his family, visited newly minted Governor General Mary Simon at Rideau Hall Sunday morning to ask for the dissolution of the minority Parliament, a precursor to the start of a general election. In recent months, he has accused the opposition of obstruction and paralyzing Parliament.
“Canadians need to choose how to finish the fight against COVID-19 and build back better. From getting the job done on vaccines to having people’s backs all the way to and through the end of this crisis.”
Mr. Trudeau sought to justify the election even though the country is in the midst of a fourth wave of the pandemic and as many Canadians are on vacation. Mr. Trudeau had previously pledged to not call an election during the pandemic.
“The government and indeed Parliament needs an opportunity to get a mandate from Canadians. To hear from Canadians on how to end this pandemic and how to build back better in really meaningful ways,” he said. “This is a moment when we will be making decisions – not just for the coming months – but for the coming decades and Canadians deserve their say.”
Mr. Trudeau intends to use vaccinations as a wedge issue. He contrasted his decision to require anyone travelling on airlines or trains to be fully vaccinated and noted the Conservatives are not in favour of that approach.
The election call comes less than two years after the previous federal election and more than two years before an election was required under fixed-election-date legislation.
The Liberals lost their majority in the 2019 election, winning 157 seats to make up a relatively strong minority government. To form a majority government a party needs to win 170 seats and the Liberals believe the snap election is their best chance to win control of Parliament.
They concede an election now could be a gamble. Recent opinion polls suggest the party is not yet guaranteed a majority and the campaign and vote will take place during a fourth wave of COVID-19.
A senior Liberal source told the Globe and Mail that the party believes that the worst they can expect is another minority government under their banner. They hope to make up the difference by targeting the few seats they don’t hold in the Atlantic region, picking up seats from the Bloc Québécois in Quebec, and in the key battlegrounds of the Greater Toronto Area and B.C.’s Lower Mainland.
The source said the party plans to focus on the pandemic recovery and affordability issues, highlighting their housing policies and plans for $10-a day child care. The Globe granted the source confidentiality because they were not permitted to disclose internal party deliberations.
Support for the Liberals has fallen in recent weeks as it became apparent that Mr. Trudeau was determined to call an early election. A poll by Nanos Research, completed Friday, shows the Liberals with only 33.4 per cent support, a drop of 5.9 percentage points from four weeks ago when the party appeared headed for a majority government.
“They are not in majority territory any more – and based on our internal seat projections – the hot election speculation has turned off enough voters for the Liberals to go from a majority to putting 40 Liberal [potential] wins at risk,” said Nik Nanos, the polling firm’s founder.
The poll shows the Conservatives with 28.4 per cent support, up 4.8 percentage points from four weeks ago, and the NDP holding steady at 20.7 per cent. The Nanos survey of 1,000 Canadians is based on a four-week rolling average. The random poll, using land and cellphone lines, is considered accurate to within three percentage points, plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.
Two of the most important issues facing voters involve responding to climate change and to the record debt amassed by the Liberal government to protect workers, businesses and the economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Liberals have spent billions on financial assistance to people and businesses. The official opposition Conservatives say the Trudeau government spending is excessive and will leave future generations mired by debt.
The Liberal confidence, low poll numbers, and pessimism from within the Conservative base has helped to set low expectations for Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s campaign, something his team is hoping to capitalize on, a senior source said. A similar low bar helped Mr. Trudeau in 2015, the source pointed out, noting the Liberals were polling in third place at the beginning of that campaign.
The source, which the Globe is not naming because they were not permitted to disclose internal party deliberations, said the party’s research and polling ahead of the election shows Canadians want to see a clear plan for the country’s future and the pandemic recovery. The source said outlining that plan will be the party’s key focus during the campaign, underscored by the slogan “secure the future.”
This election will be unlike any other in Canadian history, for it comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many provinces still restrict the size of gatherings, and the parties have to respect those limits, even as the leaders crisscross the country. Many events will be held outdoors, and/or with physical distancing in place.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole accused the Liberals of calling an unnecessary election especially during the fourth wave of the pandemic.
“We are finally at the point - thanks to the efforts of all Canadians who stayed home, got tested, got vaccinated – where we can see our loved ones and families again,” he said. “We shouldn’t be risking that for political games, for political gain.”
Mr. O’Toole said the Liberals have recklessly been spending billions of dollars and racking up a huge debt when they should be focused on fighting the pandemic and helping the economy recover.
“Hard press families [are] struggling to pay bills and worried about the cost of food, of heating and the Liberal party’s answer is to ask you to award them with another four years of majority for doing the bare minimum,” he said.
The Conservative leader said he supports vaccinations but also the wearing of masks and regular testing for people who do not want to get vaccinated.