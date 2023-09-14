Open this photo in gallery: British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaking at the NHS anniversary ceremony at Westminster Abbey, on June 25, will join other progressive global leaders in Montreal at the 2023 Global Progress Action Summit this Saturday.POOL/Reuters

Tony Blair and British Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer are among a group of global figures set to attend a summit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal this weekend, in what is being seen as a show of strength of the centre left.

Among the issues to be discussed at the 2023 Global Progress Action Summit, which will also be attended by former prime ministers Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, Sanna Marin of Finland and Magdalena Andersson of Sweden, are the rise of the right around the world and threats to democracy and human rights, including women’s rights.

The invitation-only summit this Saturday is the biggest gathering of left-leaning leaders in 15 years, said organizer Canada 2020, a think tank.

Progressive leaders such as Mr. Starmer, whose party is leading the Conservatives in polls in Britain after a series of scandals and the resignation of Tory prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, plan to use the event to exchange ideas for tackling the rising cost of living and shortages of affordable housing, but also to discuss ways to counter the resurgence of right-wing ideologies and parties.

Mr. Trudeau is trailing Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre in polls, with the gap widening in recent weeks. In April, Ms. Marin lost her bid for re-election to Petteri Orpo and his National Coalition Party. Last year, Ms. Andersson resigned as prime minister after her centre-left bloc was narrowly defeated by a centre-right coalition in an election in which immigration was a key issue.

Mr. Blair, who delivered a landslide victory for the Labour Party in 1997 and served as prime minister until 2007, will speak at an “in conversation” event titled “The Future of Government: Connecting Modern Politics with an Era of Innovation.”

Tyler Meredith, a senior fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, said the summit – with so many serving and former prime ministers – will be a show of strength of progressive leaders, but also a chance to exchange ideas that work.

“This seems to be a bigger gathering of progressives than I have seen happening in the past,” he said. “It is useful that progressives have an opportunity to come together to talk and share lessons about what is working at a time of high anxiety and inflation.”

In addition to Mr. Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, the summit will be attended by Jonas Gahr Støre, Norway’s Labour Prime Minister; Marc Carney, a former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England; Ben Rhodes, a former U.S. deputy national security adviser; David Miliband, a former British foreign secretary and president of the International Rescue Committee; and Frans Timmermans, the leader of the PvdA-Green coalition of the Netherlands and a former foreign minister and European Commission vice-president.

Braeden Caley, the executive director of Canada 2020, which is co-hosting the event with the Center for American Progress Action, said it will “help shape a positive vision for a decisive decade ahead.”