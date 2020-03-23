‘Go home and stay home,’ Trudeau tells Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government will do whatever is necessary to ensure people are no longer congregating in groups during the new coronavirus pandemic, warning that “nothing is off the table.”

He stopped short of saying Ottawa is willing to invoke the federal Emergencies Act, formerly the War Measures Act, but said Canada is determined to enforce social distancing.

He chided Canadians who still leave their homes to socialize in groups, saying this places others at risk from the elderly to health-care workers.

“If you choose to ignore that advice, if you choose to get together with people or go to crowded places, you’re not just putting yourself at risk but others too,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters at his morning briefing.

“Enough is enough. Go home and stay home. This is what we all need to do be doing,” he said.

“And we’re going to make sure this happens, whether by educating people more on the risks or by enforcing the rules if needed,” he said.

“Nothing that could help is off the table.”

