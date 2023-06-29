Open this photo in gallery: Members of the media preview new Google products at a company event in Mountain View, Calif., in May.JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images

Google Inc. says it is withdrawing links to Canadian news on its platform after failing to receive the assurances it wanted from the federal government over the Online News Act.

The tech giant announced on Thursday that it will be removing Canadians’ ability to search for news when the law takes effect because it believes the act is “unworkable.”

Facebook, which has already announced it will block the ability of Canadians to read and share news on its platform in response to the legislation, has also written to news outlets it already has deals with, including The Globe and Mail, telling them that it is cancelling the agreements as of July 31.

Google’s move Thursday followed attempts by Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez to keep the company on board, sending the tech giant an official letter on Wednesday to clarify how Google would be affected by the new law.

But the letter, which came after Google asked the government to provide clarity in writing to address its concerns, provided insufficient assurances, the company said.

Bill C-18, the Online News Act that got royal assent this month, is designed to support the Canadian news industry, which has seen its advertising migrate to the Big Tech platforms. It would make Facebook’s parent, Meta, and Google negotiate deals to compensate news outlets for posting or linking to their work.

But Google and Facebook’s moves in response to the legislation are expected to cost Canada’s news industry millions of dollars.

Professor Michael Geist, the University of Ottawa’s Canada research chair in internet law, said “Google’s decision to exit the news market in Canada due to Bill C-18 will have enormous negative consequences.”

“The risks of the Bill C-18 approach of mandated payments for links with uncapped liability has been obvious for months, yet the government chose to ignore it, seemingly betting it was all a bluff that could be countered with some tough talk,” he said.

“Instead, Pablo Rodriguez has scored the ultimate own goal, taking millions away from the sector and leaving Canadians in a far worse position than if he had done nothing at all.”

Both Facebook and Google have reached a number of voluntary deals with Canadian news organizations, including The Globe and Mail, to pay for using their content.

Facebook’s cancellations of the deals will also mean the end of news fellowships sponsored by the company with The Canadian Press, Canada’s national news service which supplies papers and broadcasters across the country.

In letters to news organizations, Facebook said they were cancelling deals because of Bill C-18, the Online News Act.

On Wednesday night, Google said the company and the federal government appeared to be heading toward an impasse.

Earlier this year the company conducted tests in response to the Online News Act, blocking the ability of around 1.2 million Canadians to search for news.

One issue Google has asked for ministerial clarity on is whether there is a path to exemption from regulation under the act – for example, if it continues to negotiate voluntary deals with news organizations in Canada. Google has expressed concern that the legislation is vaguely worded and it could face uncapped financial liabilities.

Laura Scaffidi, spokeswoman for Mr. Rodriguez, confirmed on Wednesday that the minister’s office had sent Google the letter, setting out in writing issues discussed in meetings with the tech giant about the application of the act.

“We’ve always said we’re open to working with the platforms. What they want is more clarity and certainty, which is normal for a business. It’s also part of every government regulatory process,” she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that tech giants Google and Meta have “reacted in a pretty irresponsible way” in response to the act.

He said Facebook’s decision to walk away, rather than engage constructively, is disappointing.

Mr. Trudeau said the government wants to resume talks with Facebook, “to have conversations with them about how to make sure we’re both supporting journalists and ensuring that Canadians can continue to function online in free and open ways.”

The act, which passed through Parliament last week, will be implemented through regulations that will set out in more detail how the law will apply to the tech giants.

Google has been in talks with Mr. Rodriguez and his officials in the past week. Last week, Mr. Rodriguez held 11th-hour talks via videolink with Google’s U.S. executives Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs and chief legal officer, and Don Harrison, president of global partnerships.

On Tuesday, the parent companies of the country’s two largest newspaper chains, Postmedia Network Canada Corp. and Nordstar Capital LP, announced they were in merger talks, working on a deal that would slash debt and build a media business better able to compete with global digital platforms.

The government and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, which will regulate the Online News Act, both have the ability to issue regulations about how the act will work. A consultation on the regulatory process is expected to start within weeks.