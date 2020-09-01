Government hires firm to probe allegations of workplace harassment in Governor-General’s office

The federal government has hired a private firm, Quintet Consulting Corporation, to conduct a review of the workplace concerns raised by past and current employees of Governor-General Julie Payette’s office.

The Privy Council Office said Monday the corporation’s mandate will be to independently investigate and draft a report on the nature of concerns within the office, known as the Office of the Secretary to the Governor-General.

“Both current and former employees of the OSGG will be invited by the firm to voluntarily and confidentially share their perspectives,” the PCO said.

The review was announced in July after media reports detailed allegations about the Governor-General’s behaviour.

CBC News reported that sources said Ms. Payette created a toxic environment at Rideau Hall by verbally harassing employees to the point where some have been reduced to tears or have left the office altogether.

“Harassment has no place in any professional workplace,” the PCO said in a statement at the time announcing the probe. “We take all questions of harassment very seriously.”

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc will oversee the review.

PCO says he is expected to receive Quintet Consulting Corporation’s final report later this fall.

In the terms of reference, the PCO says the independent third party reviewer will inform participants of the contents of the review that will not be released publicly unless required to do so by law and that information will be handled in accordance with requirements of the Access to Information Act and the Privacy Act.

