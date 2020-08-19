Government is hiding from accountability with prorogation of Parliament, Conservatives say

The Official Opposition says the contents of newly released documents on the government’s now-cancelled contribution agreement with the WE Charity contain evidence of a “cover-up” by federal Liberals, and they believe the information is the driving force behind the prorogation of Parliament.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked the Governor-General to prorogue Parliament and said that a new Speech from the Throne would take place on Sept. 23.

“I think it is important that Canadians have a clear idea of the plan that we have for building a stronger economy that is more inclusive, that is greener, that is fairer for all Canadians,” he said.

“That is what we are going to be focusing on in the coming weeks as we return with the Throne Speech.”

At a news conference on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, Conservative Michael Barrett said that proroguing Parliament is about hiding from the truth and avoiding accountability.

The effect of prorogation is regular committee work is shut down as all bills and committee studies die.

The existing bills and committee studies are not necessarily ended for good. Procedural options exist for MPs to approve motions that would reinstate bills and studies back to the stages they were at at the time of prorogation.

By proroguing Parliament until Sept. 23, the government is shutting down committee investigations into the Liberal government’s WE Charity controversy.

“If this was about introducing a Speech from the Throne, the reset that he was looking for, he could have prorogued on Sept. 22 and delivered that speech on the 23rd,” Mr. Barrett said.

“This is about one thing and one thing only.”

When the speech is presented, there will also be a confidence vote.

Mr. Barrett said the Prime Minister would like the discussion to be focused on the speech that has not been written yet, adding its very purpose is to distract Canadians.

He said he would not comment on hypotheticals on what may or may not be in that speech.

The Conservatives are to name a new leader on Sunday in Ottawa, which will give the party little runway to have a new boss in place before this significant vote.

The federal New Democrats have also decried the prorogation of Parliament, suggest that shutting down Parliament in the middle of the pandemic and an economic crisis is wrong.

“Canadians shouldn’t be forced to pay the price for Mr. Trudeau’s scandals,” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said in a statement.

For their part, the Liberals say that prorogation is simply a matter of a “reset” in response to the unprecedented situation brought about by the global pandemic.

“We need to have a rethink,” Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne told The Canadian Press in Montreal on Wednesday.

“This is a time where we are looking ahead. A new phase in our government.”

Mr. Trudeau said Tuesday that he was not trying to prompt an election.

“We do not want an election,” he said.

“But it is obvious that the Throne Speech we gave eight months ago is no longer relevant for the reality that Canadians are living and that our government is facing.”

