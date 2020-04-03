 Skip to main content
Politics

Government replaces senior leadership at Canada Infrastructure Bank; Sabia named new chair

Bill Curry
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

The federal government said Friday it is appointing Michael Sabia as chair of the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Mr. Sabia, who was in charge of setting up the bank after it was established via legislation in 2017, stepped down in February as the President and CEO of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The federal government is replacing the top leadership of the Canada Infrastructure Bank and appointing Michael Sabia, the former head of Quebec’s pension fund, to chair the board.

Mr. Sabia will replace Janice Fukakusa, who was in charge of setting up the bank after it was established via legislation in 2017.

The bank has authority to spend $35-billion over 10 years, but the Crown corporation has faced criticism for not acting fast enough in approving new projects.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna announced the shakeup Friday. The government is also replacing bank CEO Pierre Lavallée.

Annie Ropar, the current chief financial and administrative officer, will manage the bank until the board names a new CEO.

Mr. Sabia stepped down in February as the President and CEO of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ). At the same time, he began a five year term as the director of the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy.

Mr. Sabia is a former member of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s economic advisory council, which had recommended the creation of a national infrastructure bank as a way of encouraging large institutional investors, such as pension funds, to invest in revenue generating projects that are in the public interest.

In a news release, the government said the change in leadership signals a new phase in the development of the CIB, even though the immediate focus of officials is on the response to COVID-19.

"We are still in the acute period of managing the health effects of the virus. But that period will come to an end, and institutions such as the Canada Infrastructure Bank will play an important role in helping our country recover economically from the pandemic,” Ms. McKenna said in a statement. Her office said the minister was not available Friday for an interview.

The Globe reported in February that the government was considering an overhaul of the bank’s executive leadership and that Mr. Sabia’s name was circulating as a potential new chair.

The Globe also reported in June that the bank’s head of investments, Nicholas Hann, was leaving after just 10 months. In an interview at the time, Mr. Hann said he would be willing to return to the bank under different circumstances.

Earlier this year, the bank’s head of project development, François Lecavalier, also departed.

The infrastructure bank’s first investment was a 2018 contribution of $1.28-billion toward the Réseau express métropolitain project (REM) in Montréal. The 67-km light rail project is led by the infrastructure division of the Caisse. The bank has announced support for nine projects to date, but some of them are limited to providing advisory services as opposed to direct funding.

“At CDPQ, Michael pioneered innovative models for financing infrastructure here in Canada and abroad. His experience in both public policy and in the world of investment will be a critical asset as the Bank accelerates its activities,” Mr. Morneau said in a statement.

During the 2019 federal election campaign, both the Conservatives and NDP campaigned on pledges to shut down the infrastructure bank. Since the Liberal government won a minority mandate, senior ministers had said little until now about the future direction of the entity.

