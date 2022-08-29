Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien speaks during a news conference on August 29, 2022, in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the government is reviewing security protocols for cabinet ministers and members of Parliament after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was aggressively harassed over the weekend while entering an elevator at a city hall in Alberta.

Two female cabinet ministers – Marci Ien and Karina Gould – also spoke candidly about threats they have received and called for the temperature to be lowered when it comes to political discourse in Canada.

At a joint news conference Monday on another matter that involved several federal ministers, Mr. Mendicino was asked if Ottawa is considering adopting the practice in place for provincial cabinet ministers in Quebec, who are accompanied by drivers who also act as bodyguards.

“We’ll continue to explore all options,” he said, adding that the government works closely with the RCMP, local and regional police services and the Sergeant-at-arms, who oversees House of Commons security.

The minister said the threats do not only impact the individual politicians and their families and staff.

“It represents a threat to our democracy,” he said.

A video circulated over the weekend showed an unidentified man at the front desk at Grande Prairie city hall asking the receptionist about Ms. Freeland. When the minister then appeared in the lobby as she was heading toward an elevator, he yells: “Chrystia?” After she replies, “Yes,” he approaches her in a loud voice, launching into an expletive-filled rant that included calling her a traitor who should leave the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has cancelled two events in recent months due to security concerns.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has also faced aggressive protesters while in public.

Marci Ien, who is Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and a former television journalist, spoke about her own experiences with harassment as a black woman in public life.

She said the level of threats was the “number one” thing her family was worried about when she decided to run for office, given her experience as a black journalist.

“When I look at what happened to the deputy prime minister, I’m saddened, but not surprised,” said Ms. Ien. “This is a time for everybody to step up and speak out. Because I will say, too, that people of colour are tired of bearing the brunt of every single thing. This is the time for people to stand up and speak out about some serious wrongs.”

Karina Gould, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, said she has required RCMP protection in the past because of threats that were made against her.

“I’m grateful for the fact that that protection is available to us as cabinet ministers, but I’m sad that it’s something that we need,” she said.

Ms. Gould said politicians across party lines are facing increasing attacks online.

“The lines between what happens online and offline are blurred. It’s not like the online world doesn’t translate into reality,” she said. “We need to understand that most people who are involved in politics are there because they want a better future for this country. We need to find ways to see each other as fellow Canadians, not as traitors, not as someone who’s trying to undermine this country.”

The incident involving Ms. Freeland has generated strong reaction in political circles.

Pierre Poilievre, who is seeking the leadership of the federal Conservatives, described the harassment of Ms. Freeland as “absolutely unacceptable” when asked for comment by CHEK News on Vancouver Island while campaigning on Sunday.

Mr. Poilievre then said he has been the subject of online harassment and abuse, and that his wife has received so much “horrific material” directed to her social media account that a private security firm has been hired.