Government working with airlines to repatriate Canadians stranded amid COVID-19 pandemic: Trudeau

Michelle Carbert
Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is working with airlines to repatriate Canadians stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but is warning the government won’t be able to bring everyone home.

A repatriation flight, operated by Air Canada, landed in Casablanca, Morocco Saturday, where it was to pick up between 400 and 450 Canadians and bring them back to Montreal. Mr. Trudeau said the government is in talks with airlines to arrange other repatriation flights for Canadians in Peru and Spain, but the details are still being sorted out. He said announcements regarding rescue flights from other countries will be made “as soon as possible.”

“We’re working with Canadian airlines to make commercial flights available for as many who are stranded as possible. We will also be working with other countries to ensure that our airlines have the permissions and other supports necessary to fly,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters from outside of his residence in Ottawa, where he is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the virus.

“We won’t be able to reach everyone but we’re going to do our best to help those we can.”

Mr. Trudeau said he has spoken directly with the heads of Canada’s largest airlines in the past few days, saying they are “all in” when it comes to getting stranded Canadians home. He said a number of factors, including the number of Canadians in a particular region and airspace closures, are being considered as the government plans other flights.

The Prime Minister encouraged all Canadians abroad to register with Global Affairs Canada and, if they are unable to secure a flight home, to apply for an emergency government loan of up to $5,000 to help cover expenses they incur while abroad.

“Everyone needs to take the best decisions for them. Obviously if they are not certain they are going to be getting on a flight, they’re probably better to stay in place,” Mr. Trudeau said. “People will need to use their best judgement.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he spoke with his counterpart in Peru on Saturday morning during a joint call with other nations, and the Peruvian foreign minister said his government would allow repatriation flights to enter the country’s airspace. However, shortly after the call, Peru’s defence minister said the country would no longer allow repatriation flights as of Sunday. Mr. Champagne said he would be speaking with his Peruvian counterpart Saturday afternoon to figure out if Canadians will be allowed to leave.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

