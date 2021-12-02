Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon delivers the Throne Speech, in the Senate, in Ottawa, on Nov. 23.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Office of the Secretary to Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon says its internal network was breached through unauthorized access.

In a statement, the office says it is working with experts and “pursuing further network improvements” as needed and that the nature and scope of the breach is still being investigated.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security is involved in the investigation and the Office of the Secretary to the Governor-General says it acted immediately to “strengthen its network.”

The privacy commissioner’s office has also been told of the breach.

The office says that personal information of “all who work and interact with” the office is a priority.

Ian McCowan became secretary to the Governor-General in February 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

