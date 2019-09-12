 Skip to main content

Politics Green candidate in Ontario resigns over anti-Muslim pig-carcass posting on social media

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Green candidate in Ontario resigns over anti-Muslim pig-carcass posting on social media

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A supporter holds a sign for the Green Party of Canada in Toronto on Sept. 3, 2019.

The Canadian Press

The federal Green party has accepted an election candidate’s resignation over a social-media post in which he mused about sending pig meat to devotees of Muhammad.

Erik Schomann stepped down as the party’s nominee for the Ontario riding of Simcoe North shortly after the National Council of Canadian Muslims urged the Greens to drop him.

In a statement, the party said it has zero tolerance for sexism, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, misogyny, homophobia or hate speech of any kind.

Story continues below advertisement

The council pointed out an old photo of Schomann, helping roast a pig, that referred to the controversy over a Danish newspaper’s 2005 publication of cartoons depicting Muhammad, the founder of Islam.

The misspelled caption of the posting said, “We sent the left-overs to Denmark in support of the protestors of the Muhammed comic.”

The council stressed the importance of free speech but said someone who promises to mail pieces of a pig carcass lacks the necessary integrity and moral commitment for public office.

It noted a pig’s head was left at the Quebec City mosque where a deadly shooting later took place in 2017.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter