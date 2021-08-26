 Skip to main content
Green Leader Annamie Paul points out online threats, calls for accountability

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul launches her election campaign at a press conference in the riding of Toronto Centre on Aug. 15.

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul says she has been receiving threats online from people saying they will show up to disrupt her campaign events.

Paul says in a news release her party has not had any hecklers at its events, but party members are alarmed about what they have seen on social media.

She says social media has made it easier to provoke people and there is a need for accountability and education strategies to address the issue.

A recent project done by the Samara Centre for Democracy found that more than of quarter of the 350,000 Twitter comments sent to incumbent candidates during the first week of the federal election campaign were considered toxic.

Executive director Sabreena Delhon says the research, which looked only at Twitter, found 20 per cent of the tweets were on the low or middle end of a toxicity scale, containing insults, sexist language or rude comments.

She says a further seven per cent of the tweets were “severely toxic,” and included hateful, aggressive comments or threats of violence.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

