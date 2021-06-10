Green MP Jenica Atwin crossing floor to Liberals

Green Party MP Jenica Atwin is crossing the floor to sit with the Liberals less than two years after her breakthrough election for the Greens in New Brunswick, The Globe and Mail has learned.

Ms. Atwin’s triumph in Fredericton in the fall 2019 election over Liberal Matthew DeCourcey was a key victory for the Greens that they hailed as a sign of a growing footprint for a national party that had until then only held seats in B.C.

Her defection is expected to be formally announced on Thursday, a source said. The Globe and Mail is not disclosing the person’s identity because they were not permitted to discuss the matter publicly.

Story continues below advertisement

But the party also fared worse than it hoped and recent disagreements over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have pitted new leader Annamie Paul against her caucus, including Ms. Atwin.

More to come.