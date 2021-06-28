 Skip to main content
Green Party Leader says federal council is no longer asking her to repudiate aide

Ian Bailey
Green party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

The leader of the federal Green Party says she no longer has to follow through on an order of her party’s federal council that directed her to repudiate an aide who criticized members of caucus.

Annamie Paul said in an interview Monday that the party’s federal council had decided not to pursue the order. However, she declined to provide any details.

“I am not going to be the source of anything that should be a confidential document,” Ms. Paul said. “I really believe that our members, and also most of our councillors, too, want us to just move on as quickly as possible, try to recover as quickly as possible. So that’s what I am going to do.”

The aide, Ms. Paul’s senior adviser Noah Zatzman, became a focus of controversy within the party after New Brunswick MP Jenica Atwin – one of three members of the Green caucus and the only member from outside British Columbia – left to join the Liberals earlier this month.

After Ms. Atwin crossed the floor, the two remaining Green MPs blamed her exit on Mr. Zatzman, who responded by accusing the members of the caucus of antisemitism and vowing to defeat them in the next election.

Eventually, the federal council, the party’s governing body, gave Ms. Paul an ultimatum: repudiate comments from Mr. Zatzman and reaffirm her support for her MPs at a news conference or face a confidence vote on July 20.

But Ms. Paul said on Monday that she no longer has to take any action in response to the federal council’s order. “There’s no pro-active action that is required of me in the same way there was [before],” she said.

Asked Monday for comment, Green Party press secretary Rosie Emery said in a statement that the party had no further information to provide.

Neither Elizabeth May nor Paul Manly – the party’s two current MPs – have endorsed Ms. Paul’s leadership, which she won eight months ago.

On Monday, Ms. Paul said she was looking beyond past disputes. She was touring Guelph with Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario and the city’s member of provincial parliament.

She said she is now focused on moving on, and on trying to make the case for the Greens.

“All I want to do is what I am doing, which is what I ran to do, which is share our vision with voters and persuade them it is something they should be excited about and support by voting for more Greens,” she said.

During an earlier news conference on Monday, Ms. Paul said all political parties face their challenges.

“If the standard was that every political party had to have their house completely in order before doing anything then we would have a permanent paralysis in Canadian politics. That is a very high bar,” she said.

Mr. Schreiner, first elected to the Ontario Legislature in 2018 and the only Green Party member in the Ontario Legislature, praised Ms. Paul. She will be running for the party in the next federal election in the riding of Toronto Centre, which has been held by the Liberals since 1993.

“We need Annamie’s strong, fearless voice in Ottawa,” he told a news conference. “I’ll be working to get Annamie elected.”

