Green Party temporarily lays off staff in Leader Annamie Paul’s office

Marieke Walsh
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

The Green Party significantly diminished leader Annamie Paul’s team on Wednesday, temporarily laying off key staff members just weeks before she also faces a possible ouster.

Two staff in her office received layoff notices on Wednesday, three sources told The Globe and Mail. They were let go as part of a broader set of layoffs among staff that the party is organizing, despite the objections from Ms. Paul.

The two staff were the only remaining staff members directly in her office, the sources said.

Story continues below advertisement

Victoria Galea, was Ms. Paul’s executive assistant and Jessica Hamilton was her liaison in Toronto – a position critical to Ms. Paul’s own election hopes in Toronto Centre.

The Globe is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to discuss the internal party matters. The party’s executive director Dana Taylor, and its spokesperson John Chenery, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

“Further to the notice that was issued last week, this is to confirm that you have been identified as one of the individuals who will be subject to a temporary layoff,” reads the letter sent by Mr. Taylor to the staff and obtained by The Globe.

The letter does not stipulate how long the dismissal is expected to last. “It is our hope that we will be able to recall you shortly,” Mr. Taylor wrote in the letter.

The party was thrown into turmoil in June following the defection of Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin to the Liberals. With just months to go before a widely expected federal election call, the party’s federal council decided to call a non-confidence vote on Ms. Paul. That vote will be held on July 20.

More to come.

