 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Green Party unveils leadership race rules in P.E.I.

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May announces Jo-Ann Roberts as the interim party leader during a news conference in Ottawa, on Nov. 4, 2019.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Green Party of Canada will officially open the contest to choose their next leader tomorrow.

Interim party leader Jo-Ann Roberts is unveiling the race’s rules in Prince Edward Island today at the same hotel where the new leader will be announced in October.

Roberts says candidates will need to pay $10,000 initially and another $40,000 by the end of July.

Story continues below advertisement

They can spend up to $500,000 on their campaign, one-tenth of the spending limit for Conservatives who will elect their new leader in June.

This is the first leadership contest for the Green Party since 2006, when Elizabeth May won on the first ballot.

May stepped down following the October election but remains the party’s leader in the House of Commons for now.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies