Politics Green Party’s Paul Manly elected in Nanaimo-Ladysmith

Nanaimo, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Green party candidate Paul Manly works right up to the end as he takes part in sign waving with supporters near his campaign office before the polls close in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection in Nanaimo, B.C., on May 6, 2019.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Voters in Nanaimo, B.C., have elected a new MP, barely six months before October’s federal election.

Paul Manly of the Green Party captured the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding in a byelection political experts and party officials say is a test run before October’s vote.

The riding has been vacant since January when former New Democrat MP Sheila Malcolmson resigned the seat to run successfully in a provincial byelection in Nanaimo.

This is the third election in eight months for residents of this Vancouver Island city.

Seven candidates were in the contest, which saw five federal leaders visit the riding, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

The Nanaimo area has traditionally swung back and forth between New Democrat or Conservative-leaning MP’s.

