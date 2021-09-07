 Skip to main content
// //

Politics

Greens make Kitchener Centre top target after Liberal Raj Saini drops out

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Green Party candidate Mike Morrice says he has seen an “exponential” boost in support for the Green campaign since Liberal candidate Raj Saini withdrew.

The Green Party is confident it can win Raj Saini’s seat after the embattled Liberal candidate withdrew from the race on Saturday.

The Greens, who came second last time, are deploying volunteers from across the country to Kitchener Centre in hope of converting Liberal votes.

At the last election, Saini held the seat for the Liberals with 20,316 votes.

The Green Party hopes that Liberals, denied their own candidate, will vote tactically to see off a Conservative challenge.

Saini dropped out after facing allegations that he harassed a female member of staff – a claim that he firmly denies and The Canadian Press has not independently verified.

In the 2019 election, Green candidate Mike Morrice came second after the Liberals with 14,394 votes, while the Tories came a close third with 13,191.

Morrice says he has seen an “exponential” boost in support for the Green campaign since Saini withdrew.

