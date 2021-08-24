 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Greens pick candidate turfed by NDP in last federal campaign over Israel tweets

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Rana Zaman tweeted Tuesday she is the official candidate for the Green party in Dartmouth-Cole Harbour.

HO

The federal Greens have nominated a candidate in Nova Scotia who was turfed by the NDP in the last national campaign after a tweet surfaced in which she had compared Israel to Nazi Germany.

Rana Zaman tweeted Tuesday she is the official candidate for the Green party in Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, the riding where she was dropped by the NDP after her remarks emerged in the lead-up to the 2019 campaign.

Zaman, a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, was criticized for online posts denouncing Israel’s armed forces for shooting Palestinian protesters.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the posts compared Israel’s actions in Gaza to Nazi Germany’s actions in Europe during the Holocaust.

Zaman apologized after the comments emerged, saying in a tweet she realized that her remarks were “inappropriate, hurtful and sadly may be perceived as anti-Semitic.”

Reached by telephone Tuesday, Zaman declined to comment, saying a statement was being prepared.

The federal Greens’ position on Israel has been among the issues that has led to infighting and factionalism within the party for months under leader Annamie Paul, who was elected to her position in October 2020.

In June of this year, Green MP Jenica Atwin crossed the floor to the Liberals over views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as well as broader tussles over power and authority within the party.

Atwin had warned about Israeli “apartheid” in a Twitter post on May 11, deeming Paul’s more traditional statement on violence in the region as “completely inadequate.”

There had been a long-simmering feud in the party after a social media post from Noah Zatzman – a former Paul adviser who has since stepped aside – that called out unspecified Green MPs for antisemitism.

Story continues below advertisement

Follow the party leaders and where they stand on the issues this election campaign by signing up for our Morning or Evening Update newsletters.

For subscribers only: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies