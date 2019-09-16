Greens unveil platform while Liberals target families with child care proposal

Open this photo in gallery Green Party Leader Elizabeth May attends a campaign event in Toronto, on Sept. 16, 2019. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

On Monday, Day 6 of the federal election campaign, the Liberals made funding promises for child care, the Conservatives announced new family tax credits and the Greens unveiled a platform that includes support for oil-and-gas workers who lose their jobs in the fight against climate change.

Speaking at an elementary school in Waterloo, Ont., Justin Trudeau said a re-elected Liberal government would create as many as 250,000 additional before- and after-school spaces.

Mr. Trudeau also promised to lower child-care fees by 10 per cent across Canada and set aside 10 per cent of new spaces for the children of parents who work overtime, late shifts or multiple jobs.

Shortly after, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May held an event in Toronto where she unveiled her party’s platform. It promises to provide job transition programs for workers in the oil, gas and coal sectors as part of the party’s plan to reduce Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions to 60 per cent below 2005 levels by the year 2030.

Her party’s platform announcement comes as Nik Nanos, the founder and chief data scientist of Nanos Research, said support for the Greens is showing a “possible slide."

According to the company’s latest poll, the Liberals and Conservatives are locked in a head-to-head fight, with both at 34-per-cent support. The NDP are at 16 per cent, the Greens at 8, the Bloc Québécois at 4, and the People’s Party of Canada at 2.

The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Sept. 13-15. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at globeandmail.com/election/polls.

For their part, the Liberals are trying to find traction with families through their child-care proposals.

Many families with children in elementary school find it “difficult and expensive” to access before- and after-school care, Mr. Trudeau said at his announcement.

He was joined at the event by Liberal candidate Bardish Chagger, a former minister of small business and tourism.

“For the mom who works nights, for the dad who picks up extra shifts, for the single parent raising two kids while working two jobs, that’s a real problem,” Mr. Trudeau said, adding the responsibility falls too often on the shoulders of mothers.

More than a million families would benefit from the proposed reduction in child-care fees, he said, adding that a family of four with two kids aged seven and nine would save about $800 a year.

The plan would also invest at least $25-million a year to help cover the costs for training early childhood ed­ucators and to lower tuition costs for people getting their ECE degree.

The Liberals also promised to establish a “national secretariat” to work with the provinc­es and territories and lay the groundwork for a pan-Cana­dian child-care system.

The party said it would fund the proposals by almost doubling federal support to the provinces and territories to at least $535-million a year, starting in fiscal year 2020-21.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced a tax credit Monday in the Okanagan Valley that he said would help families enroll their children in sports, arts and learning programs.

As children kicked a soccer ball around in Beasley Park, Mr. Scheer said that, as a father to five children, he and his wife know first-hand that when families grow, “so do the expenses that come along with it.”

“As Jill and I have learned five times over, having children is a blessing, but giving kids the chance to play a sport or learn an instrument or work with a tutor is beyond the financial means of many Canadian families," he said.

He said the refundable tax credit would be worth up to $1,000 per year per child under 16 for fitness- and sports-related programs. Parents with children living with disabilities would be able to claim an additional $500. Parents could claim up to $500 per child for arts programs or other educational activities outside school.

The NDP announced Monday it had recruited a former leader of the Greens in Quebec, Eric Ferland, to run under its banner. Mr. Ferland is running in the riding of Longueuil-Saint-Hubert and will replace former NDP MP Pierre Nantel.

Mr. Ferland told reporters Monday that he made the leap to the New Democrats because he believed the party simply had the best plan for the environment.

“To me, it was obvious to make the change to the NDP,” he said in Longueuil, Que. “The support I’m getting from the team I’ve got, it’s amazing.”

In August, Mr. Nantel, first elected under the NDP’s orange wave in 2011, was removed as a party candidate after it was learned he was in discussions with the Green Party. He is now running under the Green banner for the Oct. 21 election.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday his party is focused on challenging the Liberals, not the Greens.

“Our focus is on replacing the Trudeau government,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Trudeau was asked Monday if he had put his political survival ahead of Canadian interests in the renegotiation of NAFTA, after claims from a senior NAFTA adviser that the Liberal Leader was persuaded to make significant concessions to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mr. Trudeau did not directly acknowledge the claims made by Stephen Schwarzman, the chief executive officer of asset management company Blackstone Group, instead using the opportunity to attack the Conservatives’ position on NAFTA.

“There are, however, a number of Conservative politicians, including Andrew Scheer and Stephen Harper, who were proposing that we capitulate in the NAFTA negotiations, that it was too important to secure a deal, any deal, instead of pushing for a good deal,” Mr. Trudeau said.

In a new book, Mr. Schwarzman writes that he had a private meeting with Mr. Trudeau where he laid out concessions Canada had to make to get a deal with the Trump administration, including opening up the country’s protected dairy market to U.S. products. Mr. Schwarzman warned that if Mr. Trudeau didn’t meet the U.S. demands, Canada would risk a recession that could cost the Liberals the election.

Mr. Trudeau played down those concessions Monday.

“I’m very pleased to continue to be able to count on the support of dairy farmers across the country as well. So the concessions we made were ones that allowed us to continue to grow our economy and secure our access,” he said.

