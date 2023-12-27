Open this photo in gallery: House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus follow the Sergeant-at Arms as he enters the House of Commons on Dec. 4, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

Not long after Greg Fergus was elected Speaker of the House of Commons, he put out word that he would be inviting all MPs and parliamentary staff to join him on his long-distance runs.

Mr. Fergus runs 10 kilometres a day. He said it keeps him on “an even keel,” helping him remain cool while dealing with the often fractious House.

And so far, some have joined him. He has run many days with four or five other MPs; one time, 35 made the run. Occasionally, some ambassadors have showed up.

“There’s nothing like long-distance running for you to accept with equanimity a whole bunch of stuff,” Mr. Fergus said in a mid-December interview at his Parliament Hill office.

“The most important thing is to keep an even keel. I think it takes work. I think it takes practice. I think I’ve kept an even keel. I haven’t lost my cool up there yet.”

His interview with The Globe and Mail coincided with a move by the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois to oust him from the Speaker’s chair. The parties are upset over a video tribute Mr. Fergus had made for John Fraser, the interim leader of the Ontario Liberals and a long-time friend. It was played at a Toronto meeting at which Bonnie Crombie was named party leader.

Mr. Fergus, whose role as Speaker is supposed to be impartial, is accused of being partisan in making the video. Conservative and Bloc MPs say they are concerned about receiving fair treatment from him.

They have also raised other incidents involving Mr. Fergus, including remarks at a reception in Washington, D.C., where he spoke of his past as head of the national youth wing of the federal Liberals.

Mr. Fergus, in interview, declined to speak about the video, referring instead to a statement he made apologizing. “Obviously I’m concerned about the debate in the House, but we’ll see where that leads,” he said.

Mr. Fergus ended up apologizing several times, including at a hearing of the procedure and House affairs committee. “I know I messed up, and I won’t do it again,” he told MPs at the Dec. 11 hearing.

“Unlike a referee after a game, I’m here to admit that, yeah, I blew that call, but I am also telling you I will do better.”

Open this photo in gallery: House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus adjust his hat as he gets ready for the Speaker's parade in his office on Dec. 4.Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

Liberals and NDP MPs on the committee ended up agreeing that he could stay in the post, but members of the Bloc and Conservatives issued dissenting reports saying he had to quit.

Before the Commons broke for the holidays, the Conservatives tabled a non-confidence motion in Mr. Fergus.

Mr. Fergus was among several MPs who sought the Speaker’s chair when the job came open. Former speaker Anthony Rota stepped down in September after an uproar over his invitation to a man who once served with a Nazi military unit to attend an official visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr. Fergus is the first person of colour to be Speaker. “I hope not to be the last,” he said in the interview.

His father is from Montserrat and his mother is from Jamaica. Mr. Fergus was born and raised in a Montreal suburb.

In a speech seeking the job, Mr. Fergus said that at the age of 14, he subscribed to and read Hansard. Later, he became a parliamentary page where he sat by the Speaker’s chair and also learned the name of every MP.

“I would be a Speaker who was firm, thoughtful, collaborative, consistent and, certainly, fair,” he promised MPs in the speech.

What does Canada's Speaker of the House role entail?

Mr. Fergus served as president of the young Liberals organization in the 1990s, and later became a national director of the federal Liberal Party. In 2015, he ran for a Commons seat, winning Hull-Aylmer. He was re-elected in 2021 with 52 per cent of the vote, ahead of the second-place Bloc Québécois candidate who garnered 16 per cent of the vote. Mr. Fergus said he is planning to seek re-election in the next election.

He served as parliamentary secretary to the Prime Minister, and held parliamentary secretary roles for the Treasury Board president and health minister. He also was founder and co-chair of the Parliamentary Black Caucus.

On the day of the interview, Mr. Fergus talked about cooling the temperature in a fractious Parliament, and said he expected Canadians tuning in to Question Period would conclude that MPs could do better.

“Doing better? It’s asking those important questions and getting clear answers, but doing so in a way as we would do if we had a discussion around the family dinner table,” he said. “There has to be some fundamental respect.”

Open this photo in gallery: House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus meets with his clerks during an daily briefing on Parliament Hill on Dec. 4.Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

Mr. Fergus said he had some MPs from other parties over for dinner at the farm in Quebec that is one of the perks that comes with being Speaker, hoping it would help them to better connect across partisan lines. “We’re going to be doing that regularly in the new year,” he said.

The Speaker has a key role in managing the Commons as chair of the Board of Internal Economy. Asked about priorities there in 2024, Mr. Fergus said that discussions are underway about improving protection for MPs, who he said are facing increasing harassment in their work.

“We have got to just make sure that we keep MPs safe,” he said. “Is it an expensive proposition? It does cost money, but there are ways to make sure that you have better co-ordination between local law enforcement and, of course, the Sergeant at Arms here,” he said, referring to the office responsible for security within the Commons Chamber.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, who also ran for for Speaker’s job, said Mr. Fergus is a thoughtful and kind person, but it won’t be easy for him to rebound from his challenges in the increasingly partisan House of Commons.

“He has his work cut out for him,” she said. “He is known as a hard worker. This will not be easy. I’m rooting for him to succeed.”

In remarks to the Commons as MPs prepared to leave for the holidays, Mr. Fergus thanked them for giving him a second chance. “To those members who are opposed to this second chance, let me say that I can understand their point of view, and I will spare no effort to regain their trust.”