Group calls for public inquiry into sexual abuse in women’s prisons

An organization that advocates for women, girls and gender-diverse people in the justice system is calling for an independent public inquiry on the issue of staff-to-inmate sexual coercion, violence and abuse in women’s prisons.

The Globe and Mail reported on Monday that the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) fails to collect data on sexual violence perpetrated by staff against inmates of federal prisons designated for women.

The Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies (CAEFS) issued a statement Monday that said this lack of data shows that an independent public inquiry is required to examine the full scope of the issue and to prevent further harm.

The organization said sexual violence in any context is egregious, and its impact is amplified in prison. Many inmates experienced sexual violence before their incarceration, and are isolated from external systems of support while they must contend with power imbalances between them and CSC staff, the organization added.

“Wherever there are vulnerable people who are institutionalized, there is a high risk of them being harmed,” said Emilie Coyle, the executive director of the CAEFS. “In the case of CSC, the harm is intensified by existing cultures of disbelief.”

The CSC, which operates six women’s prisons across Canada, told The Globe it records disciplinary actions against employees only in the broad categories of insubordination, deportment and negligence.

“Therefore, we are unable to provide specific data related to misconduct involving allegations of sexual assault,” spokeswoman Marie Pier Lécuyer said. “Criminal charges that may have been laid or pursued are not captured in our data.”

In 2019, the CAEFS accepted a request to support legal actions related to allegations that inmates were assaulted by a correctional officer at Nova Institution for Women in Truro, N.S.

Three women separately sued the CSC in May, 2019, and six others have since launched their own lawsuits. They say the agency knew, or ought to have known, that a male guard at the Nova Institution was subjecting female prisoners to unwanted sexual advances.

In May, 2020, Truro police charged Brian Wilson with six counts of sexual assault, six counts of breach of trust and one count of communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

Mr. Wilson pleaded not guilty on Feb. 24, and requested a trial by judge and jury, according to his lawyer, Derek Sonnichsen. None of the allegations have been proved in court.

The CAEFS said the allegations at Nova Institution are far-reaching and a systemic issue. It said it believes incidents of sexual violence in the correctional system are underreported and underinvestigated.

CSC spokeswoman Isabelle Robitaille told The Globe recently that the agency takes matters of sexual violence and coercion “very seriously.”

The correctional service is developing a directive on sexual coercion and violence designed to focus on prevention by providing training tools for staff and prisoners, Ms. Robitaille said.

Institutional heads were also directed last July to ensure any allegation of harassment or sexual misconduct is immediately reviewed to determine how to proceed, and that any allegation of sexual misconduct be referred to police without delay, she said.

The CSC also made it mandatory in November, 2020, that a correctional training program include a component on inmate sexual assault, Ms. Robitaille added.

