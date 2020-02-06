Group created to help Northern youth pursue careers, education wins Arctic Inspiration Award

A group created to ensure the success of Northern youth who want to pursue careers or postsecondary education has won a major prize that will make its mission a reality.
Northern Compass, which will help young people pursue their goals as they transition out of high school, was awarded the top prize of $1-million at the Arctic Inspiration Award ceremony in Ottawa on Wednesday night.
“It shouldn’t be notable that a kid from Nunavut or the Northwest Territories graduates from a bachelor’s program, or master’s program, or PhD program. That should be the assumption that they will,” Karen Aglukark, one of the leaders of the Northern Compass program, said in an interview with The Globe and Mail.
Ms. Aglukark, Bec Bisson, Jim Snider and Lois Philipp are leading the creation of Northern Compass. The prize money will help the group in its first few years as it establishes a network of role models and volunteers, starts three hubs in major centres across Canada, creates a toolbox of culturally relevant resources for Northern youth and hires staff as Northern achievement coaches.
The team is hunkered down in an Ottawa Airbnb this week as it maps out its plans to develop its own programs and co-ordinate with existing resources across Canada – rather than duplicating work already being done. But while Northern Compass is a fledgling organization, it’s also a long time coming for the team making it happen.
The group twice lost bids for the Arctic Inspiration Prize. Since its first attempt to secure the $1-million award in 2016, Ms. Bisson said the team kept at it because they knew its work in other organizations made it clear that there’s a gap in support for Northern youth that is impacting achievement rates.
“We knew that our interest was to make Northern Compass a reality, not to win,” Ms. Bisson said. But she added that the prize changes the trajectory of the program and how quickly it can fall into place.
The goal of the prize is to “provide sustainable programs that have a lasting effect,” said Sarah Leo, the selection committee’s chair for the 2019 prizes. “Northern Compass certainly fits that bill.”
She said the committee worked with Northern Compass to refine its bid to ensure it was bridging gaps in resources.
The Arctic Inspiration Prize awards up to $3-million annually, from $1-million for the top prize to $100,000 for prizes in the youth category. It’s the largest annual prize awarded in Canada that puts a focus on the Arctic, and was founded by Sima Sharifi and Arnold Witzig. In 2018, the couple donated $60-million to the prize, ensuring its longevity.
The prize’s power to effect change in the North helped inspire the team to keep pursuing it, Ms. Bisson said. In areas as diverse as sexual health and the arts, she said groups that have previously won the award have shifted the landscape in their fields and had a “massive impact.”
Just this summer, one of the laureates from the first awards saw their project come to fruition.
The Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation won $100,000 in 2012 to help establish the Thaidene Nene national park reserve and territorial protected area. The two parks are managed and operated through consensus with the Lutsel K’e and federal and territorial governments.
The prize helped to get the attention of the federal government, Steven Nitah, the chief negotiator for the First Nation, said Wednesday. He added that the parks’s lasting impact isn’t just in the protected land but also in how it shaped Indigenous-Crown relations.
“It’s the latest and greatest example of positive relationship building," he said.
The team at Northern Compass is hoping to have a similarly lasting impact, but this time on Northern youth.
“We can reach more individuals now then if we had to build this piece by piece over years," Ms. Aglukark said.