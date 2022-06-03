The Three Watchmen statue, created by hereditary chief of the Staast'as Eagle Clan James Hart, is seen near Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on June 2, 2021.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Advocacy groups are to weigh in on any progress made in the year since the federal government released a plan to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people.

The plan was developed in response to one of the 231 recommendations by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls three years ago.

The Native Women’s Association of Canada is to release its first report card later today assessing the federal government’s progress.

The association was one of the groups working with Ottawa to draft the plan, but walked away saying the exercise was fundamentally flawed and politically motivated.

The National Family and Survivors Circle did participate in developing the plan and members from that group are also expected to speak today.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet with survivors and take part in a private ceremony in the National Capital Region.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.