An apartment building is under construction on Cliffe Street at Mabie Lane in Fredericton, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

The federal government will remove GST from new rental apartment buildings as part of a suite of affordability measures that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will unveil to tackle the rising cost of living.

The GST charges will be removed effective Thursday, a senior government source said.

The source said Mr. Trudeau will reveal a full suite of plans Thursday afternoon in London, Ont. The move follows months of immense pressure on his government to act more decisively to address the rising cost of housing and renting that has pushed many Canadians to the brink.

The source said the measures the Prime Minister will announce will go beyond housing and address other elements of the rising cost of living.

The Globe and Mail granted the source confidentiality in order to discuss the still private plans.

Liberals gathered in the southwestern Ontario city this week to regroup in the face of plummeting poll numbers, faltering fundraising and a resurgent official opposition Conservative party. Speaking to reporters outside of the meetings, ministers said Thursday that MPs were having frank and honest discussions about what the government needs to do.

Last month the cabinet was briefed by the authors of a new report that outlines steps the government could take right now to quickly increase supply of housing while also making longer term changes presented to the federal cabinet behind closed doors on Tuesday.

Tim Richter, who was one of the co-authors on the report said federal government could have an immediate impact, for example, by removing the federal share of HST from purpose-built rental housing to incentivize construction and rollout a new homelessness prevention and housing benefit that would prevent people from losing their houses due to rising rents.

