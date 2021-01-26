Harper-era Conservatives spearhead new group to mobilize Tory voters abroad

Former Conservative cabinet minister John Baird and former Harper chief of staff Nigel Wright are helping spearhead a new group to mobilize Conservative voters living abroad.

The new organization, Canadian Conservatives Abroad, will seek to ensure conservative-minded expatriates cast their vote in the next federal election, which could come as early as this year.

“The size of the expatriate Canadian population is the equivalent of 30 ridings,” Mr. Baird said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an important group of voters that often do not exercise their right to vote because they are unaware of their rights, or face administrative hurdles.”

The organization, based in London, will be similar to those run by political parties in the United States or Australia, such as Democrats Abroad or Australian Liberals Abroad.

Mr. Wright said the group already has clusters of supporters in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel and Hong Kong, among other locations.

More to come

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.