Harper urges Trudeau government to ban China’s Huawei

Open this photo in gallery The Huawei logo is pictured outside a research facility in Ottawa on Dec. 6, 2018. CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

Former prime minister Stephen Harper says he supports the United States’s campaign to persuade Canada and other key allies to ban the use of Huawei equipment in next-generation telecommunications networks.

The Trudeau government has so far refused to join the majority of the Five Eyes Intelligence community in barring Huawei equipment from being used in the infrastructure that will support 5G mobile networks. Canada is, however, conducting a review regarding whether the Chinese telecom equipment maker’s gear represents a national-security risk, as alleged by the intelligence agencies of the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.

Mr. Harper told Fox News on Thursday that, as prime minister, he had become increasingly concerned about the penetration of Huawei and fellow Chinese telecom-equipment manufacturer ZTE into Western communications networks.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are organizations, ultimately tightly tied to the Chinese security apparatus, and we think there are some real, serious issues there,” Mr. Harper said. “The United States is encouraging Western allies to essentially push Huawei out of the emerging 5G network, and my personal view is that is something Western countries should be doing in terms of our own long-term security issues.”

The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance consists of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain and the United States. Canada has already been warned by U.S. senators on the Senate intelligence committee in Washington that allowing Huawei inside the next generation of telecommunications networks could result in the Americans restricting Canadian access to U.S. intelligence.

Experts such as Mike Burgess, director-general of the Australian Signals Directorate, which is akin to Canada’s Communications Security Establishment, have said 5G will require security rules that differ from earlier generations of telecommunications such as 4G or 3G technology, where Huawei equipment was used for peripheral parts of the network but kept out of the core.

“Historically, we have protected the sensitive information and functions at the core of our telecommunications networks by confining our high-risk vendors to the edge of our networks. But the distinction between core and edge collapses in 5G networks,” he said.

Mr. Harper would not comment on Canada’s Dec. 1 arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou at the request of American law-enforcement officials on suspicions of violating U.S. trade sanctions against Iran.

U.S. government efforts to extradite the senior Chinese telecom executive, whose father is the founder of Huawei, comes as Washington and Beijing are in the midst of a trade war and as the U.S. intensifies pressure on allies to shun the Chinese telecommunications giant.

However, Mr. Harper said Western countries must recognize that China is a geopolitical rival that has made “no secret of the desire to spread an alternative to Western democratic norms.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. intelligence agencies assert that Huawei is linked to China’s ruling Communist Party and its equipment could be used to spy on or disrupt communications in the West, although no evidence has been provided publicly to back up those allegations.

Three of Canada’s Five Eyes intelligence allies – the U.S., Australia and New Zealand – have barred wireless operators in their countries from upgrading to Huawei 5G technology, which would provide faster downloads and connect everything, from driverless cars to heart monitors, to the internet.

Britain and Canada are the other members of the Five Eyes that have yet to make a decision on whether to ban their telecoms from using Huawei equipment. On Wednesday, Britain’s BT Group said it was removing Huawei’s equipment and would not use its 5G technology. The British telecom giant made the move two days after Alex Younger, the chief of the U.K.’s Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, questioned Huawei’s national-security reliability.

On Friday, Japanese media and Reuters reported that Japan – a major Group of Seven member nation – plans to ban government purchases of equipment from Huawei and China’s ZTE to beef up its defences against intelligence leaks and cyber attacks.

In an opinion piece for The Globe and Mail, former Canadian Security Intelligence Service director Richard Fadden said Ms. Meng’s father and other Huawei executives are “extremely close to the upper echelons” of the People’s Republic of China.

“The close relations between Huawei and a Chinese government with a history of cyber espionage should be worrisome,” Mr. Fadden said in the article co-written with Brian Lee Crowley, managing director of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Fadden, who was a national security adviser to both Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Harper, said China has a long history of cyber operations against Canada, citing Chinese hacking of now defunct Nortel, the National Research Council and the potash industry.

“It is not too late for Canada to refuse Huawei’s participation in 5G,” he and Mr. Crowley write.

Senator Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the U.S. Senate intelligence committee, echoed Mr. Fadden’s remarks, saying “there is ample evidence that suggest that no major Chinese company is independent of the Chinese government and Communist Party.”

Mr. Warner and Republican Senator Marco Rubio wrote to Mr. Trudeau in October, urging Canada to ban Huawei from 5G networks or face the possibility the United States will stop sharing sensitive and confidential information with Canadian authorities. The senators further warned that Huawei’s presence in Canada’s 5G network could damage co-operation between the U.S. and Canada on telecommunications matters.

“I continue to strongly urge our close ally Canada to reconsider Huawei’s inclusion in any aspect of 5G,” Mr. Warner said in a statement.

Scott Jones, Canada’s cybersecurity chief, has previously played down the need to block Huawei, saying this country’s safeguards are adequate to mitigate any risk. He has cited what he considers a robust system of testing facilities for Huawei equipment and software to prevent security breaches – one he’s suggested is superior to those of some of Canada’s allies.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked Thursday whether he agrees with his counterparts in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand that Huawei equipment is too risky to be allowed into 5G networks, Mr. Jones said Canada is still reviewing the question.

He also again stated that circumstances in Canada are different from other Five Eyes countries.

“The key thing is Canada has unique circumstances that we have to take into account here. We’re going to look at it comprehensively and make a decision that is in the best interest of Canadians,” he said, explaining that Canada is a “large country” and the government has “unique relationships with our telecommunications providers.”

In the Fox News interview, Mr. Harper also spoke out against China’s unfair trade practices at the same time as it has wide-ranging access to markets in North America and Europe.

“Our access to their markets is extremely limited. It has caused a loss of millions of jobs in North America and, frankly, the trade deficits keep growing as China gets more wealthy.” he said. “The United States has essentially been paying for the rise of an alternative rival.”