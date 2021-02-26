Health Canada approves AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for people over 18

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
Health Canada approved the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, clearing the away for a third company’s shot to be used in Canada.

Health Canada officials will hold a press conference on Friday about the regulatory decision, followed by the Prime Minister and several ministers and officials. Canada has purchased 20 million doses directly from AstraZeneca but the contract only allowed for deliveries after March.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand has said the government is trying to negotiate a faster delivery of those shots.

The federal regulator approved the latest protection against COVID-19 for individuals over 18 years of age. Canada has also authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, all are administered in two shots.

In its regulatory decision, Health Canada said the vaccine has an estimated efficacy of 62 per cent.

“Overall, there are no important safety concerns and the vaccine was well tolerated by participants,” the regulator said in its decision.

The vaccine’s efficacy is well below the 94 per cent efficacy of the Moderna shot and the 95 per cent efficacy found with the Pfizer shots.

Some European countries have raised doubts about the vaccine’s efficacy for the elderly, but the European regulator in January approved it for all age groups and Health Canada did as well. In its written authorization, the federal regulator said clinical trial data were “too limited” to give a reliable estimate of the vaccine’s efficacy for people over 65 years of age.

But it said its efficacy in seniors is supported by other data, from emerging real world evidence where the vaccine has already been deployed.

The data “suggest at this point in time a potential benefit and no safety concerns. Efficacy in this age group will be updated as additional data become available from currently ongoing trials,” Health Canada said.

Canada’s supply of AstraZeneca doses will come from the United States. Under a separate agreement, the federal government also expects to receive AstraZeneca shots that are made at the Serum Institute of India.

Health Canada will review the doses from India separately from the main AstraZeneca application because the Serum Institute uses a different manufacturing process.

The federal government will also receive 1.9 million AstraZeneca shots through an internationally managed fund that was primarily set up for low- and middle-income countries. Those doses will arrive by the end of June.

Health Canada is also reviewing COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

More to come.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

