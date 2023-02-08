Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period on Feb. 7.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Pierre Poilievre says a future Conservative government would maintain the proposed health spending levels announced this week by the Liberal government but said he can’t immediately commit to adding more funding.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday ahead of a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill, Mr. Poilievre claimed that the Liberals were unable to spend more on health because the government has wasted billions in less important areas such as outside consultants.

Mr. Poilievre pointed out that under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the size of the federal debt has doubled, yet problems in health care remain.

“Health care is broken and the federal government is broke,” he said. “Yesterday, he announced sums that are not adequate, according to the premiers, to fix the health care damage that has emerged under eight years of Trudeau. Obviously, a future Conservative government led by myself will keep in place these additional sums and honour the commitments made yesterday. But we regret that the Prime Minister broke the federal bank and wasted so much money that he now cannot come to the table and help relieve the suffering in our emergency rooms and on our wait lines that have grown out of control.”

At a First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau presented provincial and territorial premiers with a 10-year plan for increased health transfers. The spending is $196.1-billion over that period, but only $46.2-billion of that amount is new money above and beyond what would have occurred under the existing formula that increases the size of health transfers in line with economic growth.

Of the new money, $25-billion over 10 years will be delivered through bilateral deals that Ottawa will negotiate with each province and territory over the coming weeks.

Premiers said Tuesday that they intended to take a few days before formally responding to the proposal. However, the overall tone of their initial reaction suggested they were resigned to accept the deal and focus on the bilateral talks.

Ontario was the first to signal it would accept the offer, with Health Minister Sylvia Jones saying there’s “no doubt” the province will accept Ottawa’s funding offer. At the same time, she expressed concerns about a lack of long-term investment in the deal.

The new transfer amounts will be included in the upcoming federal budget, which has not yet been scheduled.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet described Ottawa’s spending plan as insufficient and challenged NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to oppose the plan.

The Liberal minority government has a supply-and-confidence agreement with the NDP, in which the smaller party supports the government on confidence votes, such as budget votes, in exchange for action on a list of NDP policy priorities, such as dental care.

“The federal government should not be in a position to have a budget adopted by the end of March with such a proposal,” Mr. Blanchet told reporters on Wednesday. “Here in the Parliament, we have something that provinces do not have. We have the ability not to adopt the budget. I cannot imagine any way for the Conservatives to vote in favor of any budget presented by the Liberals. So I hope since our position is already clear, that the NDP will show some courage and act according to the fact that this is insufficient.”

In a statement released Tuesday evening, NDP Leader described the Liberal plan as the “bare minimum,” and predicted it will make the health care crisis worse.

Mr. Poilievre was asked Wednesday whether the Conservatives are in favour of spending more on health care than what the Liberals announced this week.

“I can’t commit to a dollar figure until I’ve seen how badly Trudeau has ruined the federal finances,” he said. “We have to find out how broke Trudeau has made us before I can make financial commitments like that.”

The Conservative Leader is correct that the size of the federal debt is projected to double to $1.2-trillion next year, up from $628-billion in 2014-15. However, his claim that Ottawa is “broke” is not supported by the Parliamentary Budget Officer, who said in a report last year the federal government has room to increase spending or cut taxes and still be in a fiscally sustainable position over the long term.

Desjardins economists Randall Bartlett and Marc Desormeaux released an analysis of Tuesday’s deal that says federal finances remain sustainable, even after including the newly announced health care spending.

The economists said the federal debt-to-GDP ratio is still expected to remain on a downward trajectory over the coming years.

“However, it further chips away at the room the federal government has to introduce new measures in Budget 2023 and keep the debt-to-GDP ratio from moving higher,” they wrote in reference to the updated federal spending plan.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has said that health care and green energy investments will be the two main areas of new spending in the 2023 budget, but she has also said the government needs to be fiscally responsible and ensure that its spending plan does not counter the Bank of Canada’s efforts to cool inflation.

With files from Laura Stone and Dustin Cook

