A paramedic tends to a patient in a hallway at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto on Jan. 25.The Canadian Press

In the space of less than six months, the governments of Canada’s two largest provinces have been re-elected in landslides after campaigns that gave short shrift to the issue the voters deem most important.

Most Quebeckers think their health care system is decrepit, and that François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec is doing a poor job of managing it. But they handed him a big majority government on Monday.

Ontarians also think health care is the most important issue. Many are concerned that the province’s system is falling into disarray – because it is. But Doug Ford walked to a massive majority in June.

What is remarkable is that health care played such a small role in each election campaign. The opposition parties didn’t make a big deal out of it.

That is a failure of the political market. With so many voters worried about the issue, you’d think some enterprising politician would be making it the centrepiece of their campaign.

In both Quebec and Ontario, the fear for health networks in a pandemic has now given way to regular talk about finding a family doctor, or getting an appointment, or waiting lists.

The fact that opposition politicians in the two provinces didn’t seize on that is an obvious failing. Some had political reasons for that, but that doesn’t make it less of a problem. Politics are disconnected from the thing Canadians most want from government.

There were other issues in recent elections, of course. In Quebec, Mr. Legault has found a sweet spot of identity politics, including protecting French and reducing immigration without the unpopular prospect of a sovereignty referendum. He is reorganizing the province’s political axes, but the opposition is still fragmented.

You’d think one of the four opposition parties running against Mr. Legault’s would have looked at the polls and run with a major proposal to make health care better. Québec solidaire, the province’s left-wing party, might have made a bold pledge to pour money into the system. Another party might have proposed major restructuring. But none made the issue their focus.

Quebec Conservative Party Leader Éric Duhaime did talk about more private health care, which was different. But the truth is when he talked about health issues he was more interested in criticizing lockdowns and vaccine mandates. In the end, all four opposition leaders shared failure. So did Ontario’s then-NDP leader, Andrea Horwath, and then-Liberal leader, Steven Del Duca, in the province’s spring election.

That’s not to say that a focus on health care would have guaranteed electoral results. Mr. Legault’s CAQ shielded itself against attacks on its health care record by proposing its own reform, including bigger private clinics, and the Premier promised the popular Health Minister who steered the system in the pandemic, Christian Dubé, would see it through.

Still, the CAQ failed to deliver on its own 2018 election promises, such as ensuring every Quebecker has a family doctor. Polls suggest the public thinks the system is, as Le Soleil columnist Michel David described it in January, a “jalopy.” So why didn’t anyone run on fixing it?

One reason, according to Laval University political scientist Eric Montigny, is credibility: governments have failed to deliver on health care promises. Voters are skeptical, especially of the Parti Québécois and Quebec Liberal Party, which both spent years in power.

It’s worth noting there is one recent exception to the reluctance to campaign on health care. In the Nova Scotia election last year, Tim Houston started out about 20 percentage points behind then-premier Iain Rankin, but ultimately won by focusing on the issue that people were talking most about.

“There were not six issues. There was one issue,” said Enterprise Canada vice-president David Tarrant, who was an adviser to Mr. Houston’s campaign. He said Mr. Houston won credibility by doing something unexpected of a Tory leader: telling voters he would incur bigger deficits to improve health care.

Now, the Premier’s big challenge is living up to that promise. Maybe some politicians don’t want to put themselves on the hook for solving that big thorny problem.

In the meantime, the political system is failing to put health care front and centre. It is working in one regard, however: Opposition leaders who don’t try to make the voters’ No. 1 issue their own keep losing.