Health care, stabilization transfers top provinces’ requests to Morneau

Calls for more health spending and an increase to a special fund for economic downturns are the top priorities of provincial and territorial finance ministers as they meet in Ottawa with federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

The provincial and territorial ministers presented Mr. Morneau with a specific request Tuesday morning to expand the Fiscal Stabilization Program, which is meant to trigger special transfers from Ottawa when a province experiences a steep and sudden drop in tax revenue due to economic factors.

The program currently has a $60-per-capita cap, which the provinces want removed. They also want lower thresholds for qualifying for assistance and for any changes to be retroactive to 2015.

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews said this would produce a $2.4-billion payment for his province.

“There’s a real sense of alienation right now in Western Canada, certainly within Alberta. We’ve appreciated the tone of the federal government, certainly the comments of the Prime Minister that national unity is important,” he said Tuesday. “We will need more than words. We will need action. Changes to the Fiscal Stabilization Program, we believe, would be a good step.”

Calls for Ottawa to increase health transfers is also a priority for the provinces. Several finance ministers said Tuesday that general increases are more important that a national pharmacare program.

“That’s the priority. Before looking at what more we can do, we have to start by properly funding the current system,” said Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard.

Mr. Morneau hosted his counterparts for dinner Monday evening, followed by a day of discussions Tuesday at the Finance Department headquarters. The federal minister has suggested his focus this week is to listen to suggestions. Discussions on these topics are likely to continue when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a first ministers meeting early in the new year.

Mr. Morneau agreed to place the stabilization program on this week’s agenda. He also suggested that he’s open to discussions around increased health funding.

“I think these challenges are significant at the provincial level and we’re going to be open to listening to those challenges, to think about how we can play a role in assisting," he said Tuesday. "During the campaign, we made some commitments to funding for our healthcare system, and that included considering how we could move to an ability to have access to universal pharmacare.”

The meetings come the same week that Mr. Morneau released his fall update, which revealed that Ottawa is facing larger deficits than expected due to major increases in its funding obligations for public sector pensions.

Prince Edward Island Finance Minister Darlene Compton said Ottawa must recognize that provinces are facing growing health care costs due to Canada’s aging population.

“There’s never enough money for health care, that’s for sure,” she said. “And with the aging population we have in Prince Edward Island, a lot of people moving there to retire, it’s definitely a concern for the island.”

Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding said his province already has a pharmacare program. He said that Ottawa should focus on increasing health transfers so that provinces have the flexibility to focus on their own priorities.

“We’re very proud of our pharmacare system in Manitoba, so we would say that isn’t as big a priority as things like wait times in ERs and knee and hip replacement," he said.