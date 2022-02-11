The Canadian government is reviewing its pandemic-related border restrictions, and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said it will announce changes to its border rules next week.

“With the worst of Omicron now behind us, our government is actively reviewing the measures in place at our borders and we should be able to communicate changes on this next week,” Mr. Duclos said at a news conference in Ottawa

His government has been under intense pressure over the past month to lift at least some of the rules that make travel difficult. Currently, individuals travelling abroad must be fully vaccinated and must take up to two COVID-19 tests. Canada also requires all non-essential foreign travellers to be fully-vaccinated, and has a sweeping worldwide advisory against all non-essential travel.

The Canadian rules require vaccinated individuals arriving from outside of the United States to take pre-arrival and on-arrival COVID-19 molecular tests, and isolate until they receive the test results. There have been long wait times for the on-arrival test result, leaving people waiting in isolation for days.

Canada’s governing Liberal party has been accused by the opposition Conservative party of lagging behind other countries in lifting its travel restrictions.

On Friday, the United Kingdom lifted all testing requirements for vaccinated travellers.

More to come.

With a report from Reuters.