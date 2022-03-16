Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Warsaw, Poland, on March 11.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has had to make “heartbreaking decisions” when it comes to responding to Ukraine’s request for a no-fly zone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his request for allied nations to secure the skies over his country in his address to the U.S. Congress this morning after his impassioned speech before the Canadian Parliament Tuesday.

Russia-Ukraine live updates

North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies including Canada have denied Zelensky’s request for a no-fly zone over concerns that it would cross a red line and spark a large-scale international conflict.

Rather, Trudeau says Canada has responded to Ukraine’s request for help with continued deliveries of lethal weapons, humanitarian aid and refugee support.

Trudeau plans to travel to Brussels next week to discuss further support for Ukraine with other NATO nations.

He says the discussion will centre on how to protect lives in Ukraine and globally.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed, as Russian air strikes killed five people in the capital Kyiv and the refugee tally from Moscow's invasion reached 3 million. Reuters

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.