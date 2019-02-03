Historica Canada calls on Conservatives to remove ad that spoofs ‘Heritage Minute’ format

Historica Canada is calling on the Conservative Party to remove an ad attacking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that spoofs the “Heritage Minute” format.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer tweeted the video, which was produced by his party, on Saturday night, saying that “Liberal scandals” are “a part of our heritage.”
But the non-profit organization known for producing the “Heritage Minute” TV spots is condemning the spoof.
It says that while Historica Canada often welcomes parodies of the format, it does not approve of them being used for partisan political purposes.
In a statement posted to Twitter, the organization describes itself as a non-partisan charity that often works with governments at various levels regardless of political affiliation.
A spokesman for Scheer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.