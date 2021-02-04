 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Hong Kongers can apply for new Canadian work permits on Feb. 8

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Steven Chase
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino takes part in a press conference in Ottawa on June 8, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Hong Kong residents will be able to apply for new open work permits next week as part of immigration arrangements to help them settle in Canada in the face of China’s crackdown on civil liberties in the former British colony.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told The Globe and Mail on Wednesday that Hong Kongers can apply for the three-year open work permit beginning Monday. The work permits are available to recent Hong Kong graduates or those with a history of work that Canada might value.

“Those young Hong Kongers who are attending a Canadian education institution are going to have a chance to fast-track their permanent residency and that will be great for our economy,” he said. “For everyone else who is abroad, for those young Hong Kongers, who would be eligible for this program, it allows them time to start planning [to come to Canada].”

Mr. Mendicino said Ottawa will fast-track necessary documents and will not bar entry to Hong Kongers charged under China’s security law, which criminalizes protest and opposition. This law breaches commitments Beijing signed in a 1984 treaty with London to effect the 1997 handover. China had guaranteed local autonomy and civil rights would continue for 50 years.

The Chinese government imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong last June, ostensibly to target secession, subversion and terrorism, but with vaguely defined offences that critics say effectively criminalize dissent and opposition to the Chinese Communist Party’s rule.

Mr. Mendicino said he expects many of the 300,000 Canadians living in Hong Kong may want to get out of the Asian financial hub once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“That is precisely what we are preparing for. Look, if you are a Canadian and you live abroad, you enjoy a right of return. Our consular officials are there to ensure those individuals can exercise that right,” he said.

So far, Canada has accepted at least 50 asylum claimants from Hong Kong as political refugees, according to a senior official. The Globe is not identify the official because they were not allowed to publicly discuss refugee claimants from Hong Kong.

All these claimants, however, arrived before COVID-19 travel restrictions. The big problem facing persecuted Hong Kongers today is they cannot board a plane to reach countries such as Canada to claim asylum.

Mr. Mendicino unveiled the new immigration arrangements in November that included a new pathway to permanent-resident status for those who end up coming here. Those details will be available later this year.

Any Hong Konger applying for the work permit must have graduated with a Canadian postsecondary diploma or degree in the past five years, or hold an equivalent foreign credential. A postsecondary diploma program must be a minimum of two years.

They can apply online if they are currently in Canada. The immigration department said those applying from abroad remain subject to COVID-19 travel restrictions and may not be able to come to Canada, unless they have a job offer or meet a travel exemption and comply with all public-health requirements.

As well, the government will waive application processing fees for Hong Kong residents in Canada who want to extend their stay.

