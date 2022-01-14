Paramedics wheel a patient past ambulances outside a Toronto hospital in early January, 2022. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, told a virtual press conference Friday, Jan. 14 that the peak of the Omicron wave may be in sight, though modelling suggests hospitalizations will still rise.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Canada could be approaching the peak of the Omicron wave of COVID-19 as the country’s most populous provinces start to see case counts stabilize, Canada’s top doctor said on Friday, but Theresa Tam warned hospitalizations will still grow.

Dr. Tam, the Chief Public Health Officer, told a virtual press conference that the peak of the wave was in sight, but there is still significant uncertainty when cases and hospitalizations will start to decline.

“I think a number of provinces, the biggest ones, who have particularly experienced the surge the earliest are seeing some stabilization, at a very high level, but some stabilization in the daily case rates,” Dr. Tam said.

“I think this is the early signal that we could be approaching that peak.”

Dr. Tam made the comments as the Public Health Agency of Canada released its latest modelling of COVID-19 disease trajectory across the country. The modelling underscores the massive increase in overall case counts but confirms that Omicron is likely less severe than past variants of COVID-19. Despite that, the sheer number of cases is driving hospitalizations and putting pressure on the health care system.

Because testing capacity across the country has buckled under the volume of cases, the Public Health Agency has had to estimate the true number. The modelling shows that with the current public-health measures, daily case counts will peak at between 100,000 and 250,000 cases per day.

The modelling shows that in total, Canada has likely hit or will soon hit the peak in case numbers, and hospital admissions will peak shortly after. The modelling shows cases will most likely peak in early to mid-January with hospitalizations peaking in mid- to late-January.

But Dr. Tam said the models are rife with uncertainty and the public health agency will have a better understanding of the wave’s trajectory in another week.

“There’s a gray zone or a zone of uncertainty” in the projections and the actual case trends, Dr. Tam said. “It is quite possible that in the next days that we’ll see that peak at least in the cases.”

Dr. Tam said the case trajectory could be in line with the experience in other countries: “a sharp, sharp increase and then it coming down fairly fast.”

“But I think we’re all just wanting to be a bit cautious about pronouncing on that until we’ve seen more information,” she said.

On Thursday Ontario and Quebec said they may be nearing peak hospital admissions in the Omicron-driven wave of the pandemic, bringing some hope of relief to the health care system and a chance to begin easing restrictions as early as next week.

More to come.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.