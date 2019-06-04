House justice committee votes to expunge words of Christchurch shooter from record after Tory MP reads from manifesto

The House of Commons justice committee voted to expunge the name and words of the Christchurch shooter from its record Tuesday, a week after a Conservative MP read from the gunman’s manifesto.

Last week, Michael Cooper read a portion of the 74-page manifesto in which the Christchurch gunman points to his admiration of the political values of the Chinese government.

Mr. Cooper was responding to the testimony of Alberta Muslim Affairs Council president Faisal Khan Suri, who told committee that hate speech online is an “enabler, a precursor and a deep contributor to not just real-life hate, but to murder.”

Mr. Suri raised examples of recent attacks in places of worship, before laying out the online history of the gunman who killed six Muslims in Quebec City in 2017. “[Alexandre Bissonette] repeatedly sought content about anti-immigrant, [far-right] and conservative commentators, mass murderers, U.S. President Donald Trump and about Muslims, immigrants living in Quebec," Mr. Suri said.

Mr. Cooper said that Mr. Suri “should be ashamed” for the comments that linked “conservatism with violent, extremist attacks. They have no foundation, they’re defamatory and they diminish [Mr. Suri’s] credibility as a witness,” and then quoted from the Christchurch gunman’s manifesto, which has been banned in New Zealand.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced over the weekend that he had removed Mr. Cooper from his role on the justice committee. But the committee took it upon itself at today’s meeting to ensure his words were erased from the record.

Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault, who moved the motion, said whereas Mr. Cooper’s treatment of Mr. Suri was “discriminatory, hurtful and disrespectful,” and whereas reading into the record the comments from the terrorist attacker in Christchurch was “inappropriate,” he would propose, “That the Committee recommends that the name of the attacker in the Christchurch, New Zealand, massacre, as well as any quoted portion of his manifesto, be expunged from the committee’s Hansard, and that the committee report this recommendation to the House.”

The motion passed with Liberal and NDP support. Conservative members abstained from voting.

New Democrat MP Randall Garrison said he welcomed the motion, saying New Zealand has tried hard to keep the Christchurch shooter and his manifesto from becoming infamous. He added that sometimes people confuse free speech with “throwing gasoline on the fires.”

Conservative MP John Brassard said the motion “is nothing more than a stunt.” ​