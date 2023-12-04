House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus says he is hoping to survive the political turmoil for appearing in his parliamentary uniform in a video tribute to the former interim leader of the Ontario Liberals.

“I hope so,” Mr. Fergus told The Globe and Mail in an interview on Monday.

Mr. Fergus, a Liberal MP from Quebec, acknowledged that “the members are upset,” adding that he could say little about the situation beyond a statement he issued earlier in the day on the matter.

“Obviously I am concerned about the debate in the House, but will see where that leads,” said Mr. Fergus, who two months ago, became the first Black person to serve as Speaker in the Commons.

But the official opposition Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois were calling for Mr. Fergus to resign immediately for appearing in a video tribute to John Fraser, who led the provincial Liberals on an interim basis after Steven Del Duca resigned as party leader after failing to lead the party to power in the 2022 provincial election.

Andrew Scheer, the Conservative House Leader and a former Speaker, said Mr. Fergus had to go for running afoul of the impartiality required of the Speaker.

He compared the situation to a National Hockey League referee giving a pep talk to a team about to go on the ice. “How long do we think that NHL referee would continue in that post?”

He said Mr. Fergus’s conduct had so undermined the position of the Speaker that he was adding his voice to those who had asked Mr. Fergus to resign.

Earlier Monday, Bloc House Leader Alain Therrien told the Commons that Mr. Fergus had to go because he had run afoul of the conventions of impartiality by his video praise for Mr. Fraser.

In a speech in the House, Mr. Therrien said the Bloc initially had concerns with Mr. Fergus’s nomination as Speaker, given that he was known as an “extremely partisan” MP.

Mr. Therrien described the current mood of the House as “tense,” and said a Speaker in this environment needs to have two key qualities: impartiality and impeccable judgment.

“Unfortunately, the Speaker has demonstrated that he has neither,” he said in French. “For this reason, the Bloc Québécois is asking the Speaker to immediately resign.”

NDP House Leader Peter Julien said the situation was a serious matter that should be referred to a House committee for review.

Mr. Fergus’s tribute was played at the meeting, in Toronto, where provincial Liberals chose Bonnie Crombie as their new leader.

In remarks to the House earlier Monday, Mr. Fergus said his remarks about Mr. Fraser was a “non-political message to a personal friend of more than 34 years.”

Mr. Fergus said that Mr. Fraser and his wife played an important role in the lives of his family for many years.

“Like you all, I have deep and abiding relationships with people from all political backgrounds. It should not be seen as partisan to recognize a colleague’s departure. It is an act of friendship and respect,” said the Speaker.

Mr. Fergus said he was asked to record a video for an intimate party for a long-time friend who was leaving his job, and agreed to do so.

“I regret that this video was used in a different way than intended.” He said that it was “broadcast at the convention of a party of which I am not a member, in a province where I do not live, in a jurisdiction where I have not been able to vote for almost three decades.”

He said he wanted to reassure members that the principles of respect, impartiality, and decorum are values he continues to prioritize for my tenure as Speaker.