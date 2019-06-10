House passes bill to end whale, dolphin captivity

Whales and dolphins can no longer be bred or kept in captivity under new legislation that passed the House of Commons Monday.

The legislation, dubbed the “Free Willy” bill by its proponents, marks a new era in animal rights law. For the first time, Canadians can be found guilty for possession of marine mammals – not just for poor treatment.

Barbara Cartwright, the CEO of Humane Canada, said the bill is a watershed moment for Canadians, who she said are visiting institutions that host captive whales and dolphins far less.

“This legislation heralds a change in how Canadians are thinking,” Ms. Cartwright said.

The bill includes a grandfather clause that will allow marine institutions to keep mammals that were born or conceived before the legislation was passed. Currently, Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., and the Vancouver Aquarium are the only institutions in Canada that host cetaceans, the scientific term for whales, dolphins and porpoises.

The bill also prohibits the import and exports of marine mammals in Canada, except for scientific research or for the “best interest” of the mammal.

At a press conference following the House’s adoption of the bill, Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice, said there needs to be a discussion about what “best interest” means. Ms. Labchuk also said that Marineland and the Vancouver Aquarium must seek additional permits for any mammals that haven’t been shipped already, despite pre-existing permits.

Ms. Cartwright said she hopes any cetaceans that remain in captivity under the grandfather clause are eventually sent to sanctuaries.

Marineland said the bill affirms that cetaceans living at Marineland doesn’t amount to cruelty, “despite the allegations of uninformed, professional activists.”

“What makes S-203 remarkable legislation is the fact that while amending the Criminal Code of Canada – a law that applies equally to all Canadians in all circumstances, Parliament sought to include exemptions to what is otherwise a criminal act,” a statement from Marineland said. “Doing so acknowledged Marineland’s role as a custodian for the cetacean populations that call Marineland home, and specifically acknowledged that Marineland Canada’s actions are not inherently animal cruelty.”

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May said the Vancouver Aquarium has committed to divesting itself of its marine mammals, adding that the aquarium also has a scientific research program which she said Marineland does not. She added that she does not want Marineland to close, but to find a business model that does not rely on keeping whales and dolphins in captivity.

“It certainly can’t continue to run a business based on cruelty,” she said.

The “Free Willy” bill already passed the Senate and is awaiting Royal Assent before it becomes law.

The bill is one of four pieces of legislation that deals with the treatment of animals that is currently before Parliament. The House is also looking to pass legislation that bans shark finning, sexual assault and all forms of animal fighting, and cosmetic testing on animals.

“It’s certainly an exciting time and these bills have important measures that are going to put Canada into a leadership position when it comes to animal welfare legislation,” Ms. Cartwright said.