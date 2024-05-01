House of Commons Speaker won’t step down amid renewed Conservative calls for his resignation

Open this photo in gallery: Speaker Greg Fergus stands at the bar of the House of Commons, April 17, 2024 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus is rebuffing Conservative calls to resign after he kicked Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre out of Question Period.

Mr. Fergus booted Mr. Poilievre from the House on Tuesday during a testy exchange between the Conservative Leader and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Conservatives argue that the Speaker failed to act in a non-partisan way and was biased in censuring Mr. Poilievre while allowing unparliamentary language from the Liberals.

The Prime Minister was not censured for saying Mr. Poilievre showed “shameful, spineless leadership” and pandered to white nationalists, while the Conservative Leader was booted after calling Mr. Trudeau “wacko” and offering up other adjectives like “radical” and “extremist” when Mr. Fergus asked him to withdraw his comment.

On Tuesday, Conservatives left the House en masse after their leader was kicked out, and on Wednesday they said Mr. Fergus should resign. But his office flatly rejected the demand before Wednesday’s Question Period.

“Speaker Fergus has no intention of resigning,” his spokesperson Mathieu Gravel said in a brief statement to The Globe and Mail.

Mr. Gravel pointed out that Mr. Fergus asked the Prime Minister to “reframe” his comments about Mr. Poilievre, which Mr. Trudeau then did.

“The Speaker offered Mr. Poilievre four opportunities to withdraw his comment and reframe his question. Mr. Poilievre did not avail himself of those opportunities,” Mr. Gravel said.

Mr. Fergus is a Liberal MP, but he is expected to govern the House in a non-partisan manner.

Conservative MP John Brassard said Trudeau used “undignified” language by inferring that Tories are connected to white nationalists.

Michael Barrett, the party’s ethics critic in Parliament, said equal rules must be applied in the House when the Prime Minister is delivering what Barrett calls “personal insults” instead of defending his government’s policies.

However, Housing Minister Sean Fraser on Wednesday rejected any comparison between the behaviour and comments of Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Poilievre.

“Yesterday, from my perspective, I saw the behaviour on the other side dramatically beyond what most people would think would be reasonable,” Mr. Fraser said. “This is not two sides of the same coin.”

Government House Leader Steve MacKinnon on Wednesday accused the Conservatives of playing victim similar to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“They come into our democratic institutions, they break all the rules, and when they are called on breaking all of the rules, they leave and say they’ve been gagged,” Mr. MacKinnon said.

“Mr. Poilievre has that in common with another person yesterday who walked out of a courtroom in New York, saying he’s being gagged. These are the tactics of this very dark, extreme right wing.”

With reports from the Canadian Press. More to come.