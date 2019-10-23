How will Trudeau’s minority Parliament work? What we know so far about the balance of power and issues at stake

The basics
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his government diminished to a strong minority in Monday’s election, has a delicate task in the days and weeks ahead: Working together with other parties to continue his agenda and repair the regional and partisan divisions that will soon play out in the House of Commons. His likeliest ally is NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who has said “everything is on the table” in terms of co-operative arrangements.
- Conservatives are “going to be preparing the groundwork so that next time we’re even stronger and we’re ready to replace this Trudeau government," Leader Andrew Scheer said Tuesday. His party gained seats in Monday’s election, but cannot topple the government without help from smaller parties who oppose the Tories’ environmental agenda.
- Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said Tuesday that his party won’t trigger an election over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which the Liberals and Conservatives want to build and which the NDP and Greens oppose. He says Trans Mountain is a Western Canada matter, but if the government plans to develop pipelines in Quebec, he will oppose it.
- In Alberta and Saskatchewan, where no federal Liberals were elected, premiers Jason Kenney and Scott Moe complained of rising western alienation. Mr. Kenney specifically urged Mr. Trudeau not to ally the Liberals with parties opposed to pipeline development. But their bloc of anti-carbon-tax premiers lost a member in New Brunswick, where Premier Blaine Higgs said the election made him reconsider a provincial carbon scheme.
What is minority government?
To govern, a government needs the confidence of the House of Commons, which means being able to marshal the most votes for key legislation from the ruling party’s MPs or from allied parties. If one party has more than half the seats – which, in this 338-seat Parliament, is 170 – that’s easy. That’s a majority government. Most federal governments have been majorities because the first-past-the-post electoral system puts smaller parties at a disadvantage.
But if one party has fewer than half the seats, as the Liberals do now (they have 157), that’s a minority government, also called a hung Parliament. Opposition parties can defeat a minority by:
- Holding and passing a vote of no confidence, an explicit statement that the parties don’t have faith in the government
- Defeating a Throne Speech, budget or other confidence question
If the government falls, a new election is triggered. The last time that happened federally was in 2011, when the Liberals, NDP and Bloc supported a motion finding Stephen Harper’s minority Conservatives in contempt of Parliament for not releasing budget-related documents. But that happened three years after the previous election, when the parties’ campaign war chests had been replenished and the main opposition party had chosen a new leader. In the current case, none of the parties have a good reason to trigger an election soon, both for financial reasons and because it would anger voters.
One way to prevent the collapse of a minority Parliament is coalition government, in which two or more parties who can hold majority status together make a formal power-sharing deal. Those are rare in Canada: The last time it happened federally was during the First World War, and the rise of the Bloc Québécois in the 1990s made the idea of coalitions seem politically toxic. B.C. currently has a minority government, but it’s not a coalition: The provincial NDP and Greens describe it as an NDP government supported by the Greens, not an NDP-Green coalition.
How could this government fall?
Mr. Trudeau’s minority is a strong one, and he has better options to survive a confidence vote than the opposition parties have to defeat him. The Liberals could reach or exceed the 170-seat threshold with support from either the Bloc (who have 32 seats) or the NDP (24 seats). In theory, this means the Liberals could win without seeking Bloc support, avoiding the unusual sight of a son of Pierre Trudeau joining forces with separatists.
But to topple the government, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, who have 121 seats, would need both the Bloc and NDP in any scenario. A Tory-Bloc-NDP alliance would have 177 seats, but if, for instance, it were Liberals-NDP versus Conservatives-Bloc, it would be 181 to 153. Liberals-Bloc versus Conservatives-NDP would be 189 to 145; again, a loss for Mr. Scheer. (The Greens and the lone Independent could affect the margin of victory in any of these scenarios, but they don’t have enough votes to change the outcome.)
SCENARIOS IN CONFIDENCE VOTE
LIB
CON
BQ
170 seats
for majority
NDP
GRN
216
LIB + BQ + NDP + GRN
213
LIB + BQ + NDP
189
LIB + BQ
181
LIB + NDP
180
CON + NDP + BQ + GRN
177
CON + NDP + BQ
153
CON + BQ
145
CON + NDP
SCENARIOS IN CONFIDENCE VOTE
LIB
CON
BQ
170 seats
for majority
NDP
GRN
216
LIB + BQ + NDP + GRN
213
LIB + BQ + NDP
189
LIB + BQ
181
LIB + NDP
180
CON + NDP + BQ + GRN
177
CON + NDP + BQ
153
CON + BQ
145
CON + NDP
SCENARIOS IN CONFIDENCE VOTE
170 seats
for majority
LIB
CON
BQ
NDP
GRN
216
LIB + BQ + NDP + GRN
213
LIB + BQ + NDP
189
LIB + BQ
181
LIB + NDP
180
CON + NDP + BQ + GRN
177
CON + NDP + BQ
153
CON + BQ
145
CON + NDP
The parties’ pledges to co-operate (or not)
NDP: When it comes to potential arrangements to support the Liberals, the NDP Leader has said “everything is on the table.” But he also stressed that Mr. Trudeau has to understand he’s in a minority Parliament now and will have to work with the other parties to succeed.
Conservatives: Mr. Scheer, whose party secured a slightly larger share of the overall popular vote, has been doubling down on accusations that the Liberals “failed” and don’t deserve to govern. "We’re flying back to Ottawa with our team, we’re going to be going through what happened in this campaign and we’re going to be preparing the groundwork so that next time we’re even stronger and we’re ready to replace this Trudeau government,” Mr. Scheer said in Regina the day after election day.
Bloc: Leader Yves-François Blanchet, whose party surged to third place in the House, says his priority is to speak for Quebec on issues like the environment, immigration and taxation. He says he’s not in Ottawa to promote separatism or to trigger another election so soon after the last one, but will instead support or oppose government legislation on a case-by-case basis.
Greens: Leader Elizabeth May says that as long as the Liberals move ahead with the Trans Mountain pipeline (more on that below), the Liberals shouldn’t count on support from the Greens on any issue. That’s not a threat she can easily enforce: Green Party rules forbid whipped votes, meaning the other two Green MPs, Paul Manly and Jenica Atwin, could vote differently than Ms. May does without fear of expulsion from the party.
Independent: Jody Wilson-Raybould, a former star cabinet minister ousted from the Liberals for her public stand on the SNC-Lavalin affair, is the lone Independent in the House. Without the infrastructure, staff and funding that MPs have in larger parties, it’s unclear what influence she could have. She has said that, despite past friction between her and the Liberals, she’s still a progressive and is willing to support them on a variety of issues.
Points of contention
Pipelines: All parties except the Conservatives are in favour of keeping the Liberals’ carbon-pricing framework, but the bigger climate-change-related issue is what to do about oil pipelines. Last year, Mr. Trudeau’s government bought the Trans Mountain pipeline system for $4.5-billion to make sure an expansion is built that would ship even more Alberta crude to the B.C. coast. The NDP and Greens oppose the expansion, arguing that exporting more oil is the wrong thing for Canada to do in a global climate crisis. Mr. Blanchet opposes pipelines on Quebec’s soil, such as the national energy corridor Mr. Scheer proposed to build if the Conservatives were elected, but he’s said he won’t bring the government down over Trans Mountain because it’s Western Canada’s problem, not Quebec’s.
Prairie ire: Except for one NDP seat in Edmonton, the Conservatives locked down every riding in Alberta and Saskatchewan by positioning themselves as champions of the oil and gas sector. Alberta and Saskatchewan’s premiers noticed, and warned Mr. Trudeau after election day that western alienation is a force to be reckoned with. Expect to see drama in the House about westerners’ energy- and economy-related grievances.
Quebec: Last year, Quebec passed a controversial law barring most public servants from wearing religious symbols like turbans or face veils, a law that civil-rights groups are challenging in court as discriminatory on racial and religious grounds. None of the federalist party leaders promised that Ottawa would support the challenge, but Mr. Trudeau was the only one to leave the door open to future intervention. Mr. Blanchet has said he won’t let that happen, and all parties’ rhetoric on the religious-symbols law will be closely watched by the Bloc and by Quebeckers.
More reading
Campbell Clark: Bloc Leader emerges as the only winner in a field of losers
David Rosenberg: The economy is a bit of a farce and Canadian voters have just asked for four more years of it
Compiled by Globe staff
With reports from Bill Curry, Marieke Walsh, Kristy Kirkup, Daniel Leblanc, Tu Thanh Ha, James Keller, Nancy Macdonald, Andrea Woo and Evan Annett