 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Huawei could be part of 5G in Canada if it was publicly traded, ex-envoy says

Steven Chase
Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Ottawa
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Chinese telecom giant Huawei should be required to set up a publicly-traded company in Canada if it wants to be permitted to supply gear for this country’s 5G networks, former Canadian ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques told a Parliamentary committee Monday.

“We should tell Huawei we welcome all public companies,” he told media later.

“The idea would be to bring more transparency to its operations … if you are listed on the TSX you have to abide by the rules,” he said, referring to the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Story continues below advertisement

Under this proposal, Huawei would then face greater disclosure and reporting requirements in Canada.

Canadian Members of Parliament have formed a special committee to study Canada-China relations following Beijing’s decision to lock up two Canadians in a case of what critics call “hostage diplomacy.” China has said relations will not return to normal until Canada frees Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested by Ottawa in 2018 on a U.S. extradition request.

The committee is holding hearings as Canada deliberates whether to exclude Huawei from 5G networks as the United States, Australia, Japan and Taiwan have done.

Top security officials in the United States and Australia warn that Huawei gear might be exploited by Beijing to spy on other countries. They point to China’s recently implemented National Intelligence Law, which compels Chinese citizens and companies to “support, co-operate with and collaborate in national intelligence work” when asked.

Huawei has insisted it would never comply with a directive to spy for Beijing and company officials have proposed signing a pledge not to conduct espionage.

Mr. Saint-Jacques, however, told MPs that it’s already evident that major Chinese tech companies are collaborating in other controversial ways with Beijing, including the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to implement a punitive “social credit system” that punishes Chinese citizens for illicit behaviour.

“No Chinese company can refuse a request from the Chinese government to provide information,” the former envoy told MPs.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that Alibaba and Tencent and JD.com are providing all the information to the Chinese government to put in place the Chinese social credit system,” Mr. Saint-Jacques said.

The proposal to make it a rule that only publicly traded companies should be allowed to supply 5G networks was first proposed by Canadian business consultant John Gruetzner, who works in China.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies