Huawei touts role in connecting Canadians, seeking to improve public image while pressing for release of CFO Meng

Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. called a news conference in Ottawa Monday to trumpet its role in bringing high-speed wireless service to remote areas of Canada, an effort to burnish its public image as it makes major requests of the Canadian government.

The company is petitioning the Trudeau government to release Meng Wanzhou, its chief financial officer, detained since last December on an extradition request from the United States. Equally important, the Shenzhen firm wants Ottawa to ignore U.S. entreaties and spare it from a national security ban that could bar its gear from being used in Canada’s next-generation 5G wireless networks.

Canadian wireless carriers plan to rollout 5G, the fifth generation of wireless technology in the coming years. Faster speeds. Higher bandwidth. Lower latency. It will open the door to life-changing innovations.

On Monday, the firm’s Canadian subsidiary, Huawei Technologies Canada, rented space at Ottawa’s National Arts Centre to announce how through its continuing work with Ice Wireless and Iristel, two Canadian telecommunications companies, it will help connect more than 70 rural and remote communities to high-speed internet by 2025. This includes 20 communities in the Arctic and 50 communities in Northeastern Quebec.

This will help the federal government fulfill a 2019 budget promise to bring high-speed internet to all of Canada by 2030. In March, the Liberals pledged funds to meet a national target where 95 per cent of Canadian homes and businesses would have access to faster internet speeds by 2026 and 100 per cent by 2030 “no matter where they are located in the country.”

Just last week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted from a meeting he held with BCE Inc. chief executive George Cope to talk about connecting “more rural communities to broadband” and lowering wireless bills for Canadians.

“From our start in Canada more than 10 years ago, we have worked to help operators connect remote and rural parts of the country … that have been historically overlooked or even outright forgotten,” Alykhan Velshi, Huawei Technologies Canada’s vice-president of corporate affairs, said Monday.

“Our motivation is straightforward: in the 21st century, access to the internet is not a luxury – it’s a necessity. It is the foundation of communication and commerce. Everyone deserves to be connected.”

Huawei debuted several “Connecting the North” ads that feature Arctic-based based entrepreneurs, including a jewellery maker and tattoo artist, talking about the benefits of high-speed internet for their communities.

The Huawei announcement comes the same day The Washington Post revealed the Chinese company secretly helped the North Korean government build and maintain the country’s commercial wireless network. The newspaper reported that Huawei partnered with a Chinese state-owned firm, Panda International Information Technology Co. Ltd., on a variety of projects there spanning at least eight years.

As The Globe and Mail has previously reported, Huawei has launched a major lobbying and public-relations campaign to boost its standing with Canadians and federal decision-makers as the Chinese telecommunications giant tries to avoid being banned from supplying equipment to next-generation wireless networks and win the release of Ms. Meng.

The Americans, who have blacklisted the Chinese company, say Huawei answers to China’s ruling Communist Party and could be compelled to help Beijing spy or sabotage Western networks. Article 7 of China’s 2017 National Intelligence Law says that Chinese companies must “support, co-operate with and collaborate in national intelligence work, and guard the secrecy of national intelligence work they are aware of.”

Relations between Ottawa and Beijing have been steadily worsening since last December when Canada arrested Ms. Meng on an extradition request from the United States. The Americans allege that she helped Huawei violate economic sanctions against Iran.

Huawei has hired a slew of public-relations and government-relations experts, including Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada, to help in the campaign to win over Canadians and the federal government. Some of the people it has brought on board have worked for former Liberal or Conservative governments and also come from a wide array of businesses.

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, who is Ms. Meng’s father, has urged Canada’s Justice Minister, David Lametti, to use his power to intervene and free the chief financial officer.

Some polling in Canada suggests public opinion is turning against Huawei. Nearly seven in 10, or 68 per cent, of Canadians polled by Vancouver-based Research Co. earlier this month said Ottawa should not allow Huawei to participate in Canada’s 5G wireless networks. That’s an increase of 11 percentage points since Research asked the same question in February. The online survey of 1,000 adults also found 72 per cent of respondents agree with how Ottawa has handled the Meng case – up nine percentage points since February.

One acute problem for Huawei is China’s continued mistreatment of two detained Canadians: former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor. Beijing took the two men into custody only days after Ms. Meng was arrested in Canada in a move that critics have called “hostage diplomacy.”

Over the past six months, China has ratcheted up the pressure since Ms. Meng’s arrest, restricting imports of Canadian canola, pork and beef. It also recently confiscated Mr. Kovrig’s reading glasses. While Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor remain in detention, Ms. Meng is free on bail in Vancouver as she awaits an extradition hearing to begin in early 2020.

The United States has threatened to curtail the sharing of sensitive intelligence to countries that allow Huawei into their 5G networks.