Lawyers for human rights groups have lodged a complaint at the public inquiry into foreign interference that crucial evidence is being submitted at the last minute, giving them little time to read the documents and question government witnesses.

Even though most of the in-camera interviews with witnesses were conducted between Feb. 28 and March 6, the summaries of those discussions are often uploaded late in the evening before government witnesses are scheduled to testify.

Lawyers for human rights groups told Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue on Monday that the late filings are a violation of procedural fairness and severely impede their ability to question witnesses.

Justice Hogue said she understands that “some feel that they don’t have the necessary time to prepare their cross examination properly” and ruled that she will make some modifications to the hearings.

Cross examination of a panel of senior officials who oversaw the 2019 and 2021 elections will take place in the afternoon on Monday after they have testified to give lawyers an opportunity to review all the documents, Ms. Hogue ruled.

But Justice Hogue rejected a request from Guillaume Sirois, counsel for the Russian Canadian Democratic Alliance, to postpone the hearings for a day. Ms. Hogue said the May 3 timeline to submit a report on foreign interference in the past two elections is too tight for any delays.

Sarah Teich, counsel for the Human Rights Coalition, noted that Privy Council documents were tabled after Canadian Security Intelligence Service director David Vigneault and Privy Council Office official Allen Sutherland had already testified last week. Mr. Sutherland helped set up a special election oversight task force composed of senior civil servants known as the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force, or SITE.

Ms. Teich requested that Mr. Vigneault and Mr. Sutherland be recalled for further examination. Justice Hogue said she would rule on the request later in the day after she has reviewed the documents.

The commission will wrap up its public hearings on Wednesday with testimony from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and senior cabinet ministers.