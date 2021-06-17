Human rights report documents abuse in Canada’s immigration detention

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Human rights report documents abuse in Canada’s immigration detention

Janice Dickson
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Thousands of people, including those fleeing persecution and seeking protection in Canada, face abuse and discrimination in immigration detention, according to a new report from Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

The report, released Thursday, documents how people in immigration detention have little to no contact with those on the outside – sometimes for months or years. It says many detainees are kept in provincial jails, are often subjected to solitary confinement and that people who have psychosocial disabilities face discrimination. While detainees are held for non-criminal purposes, the report said, they endure some of the most restrictive confinement conditions in the country.

Samer Muscati, associate disability rights director at Human Rights Watch, said the findings are in “stark contrast” to the image Canada projects, pointing to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcoming Syrian refugees to the country at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s this awful underbelly ... you see how other newcomers are being treated that’s completely inconsistent with the values of this government and of Canada,” he said in an interview.

“When you interview people and hear their stories about how they escaped terrible circumstances to end up detained, with no end in sight, and really no recourse, it’s shocking,” said Mr. Muscati, a co-author of the report.

The report makes a number of recommendations to the federal government, including abolishing immigration detention and establishing an independent oversight body of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) where detainees could file complaints. It calls for an end to the use of provincial jails for immigration detention.

Judith Gadbois-St-Cyr, a spokesperson for the CBSA, said the agency will review the report’s findings and recommendations. She said the CBSA is committed to “ensuring the dignified and humane treatment of all persons detained pursuant to immigration legislation.”

Craig MacBride, a spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, said immigration detention is a measure of last resort and used when there are serious concerns about a danger to the public, a flight risk or a person’s identity.

Mr. MacBride said the government has made significant progress implementing elements of its National Immigration Detention Framework, including introducing a ministerial directive to stop the detention or housing of minors as much as possible, ensuring alternatives to detention are considered first, and reducing reliance on provincial facilities.

He said detainees have access to phones, legal counsel, support from refugee organizations, dedicated space for religious worship and space for personal visits.

Story continues below advertisement

The report says that Canada does not have a legal limit on the length of immigration detention, meaning detainees “are at risk of being detained indefinitely.”

Former detainees, whose identities were kept confidential, shared with researchers how agonizing it was not knowing when they would be released. One individual, a man in his 30s who left Africa as a child and spent several years in Canada after a failed refugee claim, told researchers that without something to look forward to, “a lot of people were ready to die.” He said if he was not released by a certain date, he would find a way to end his life.

Justin Mohammed, a human-rights law and policy campaigner with Amnesty International Canada and a co-author of the report, said the harms inflicted by the immigration process, particularly the absence of a release date, is one of the most shocking findings.

“In some cases, we have instances where people have spent years in detention not knowing when they will finally be released,” he said.

Mr. Mohammed said another “shameful” aspect of Canada’s system is that people with psychosocial disabilities may not be allowed to make their own decisions about legal matters. Instead, they have legally appointed representatives making decisions on their behalf.

“In Canada, unfortunately, the role of the designated representative is such that they can actually just make decisions on that person’s behalf. This is not in line with international human-rights principles,” he said, adding that the report recommended ending this practice.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Muscati said when they met with the CBSA, the agency indicated that people with mental-health conditions can be detained in provincial jails in order to manage them, or to facilitate access to specialized care. Mr. Muscati called the explanation “perverse,” saying they are not facing criminal charges and that mental-health treatment in provincial jails is “woefully inadequate.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies