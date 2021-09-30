Hundreds gather on Parliament Hill for inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Open this photo in gallery Marchers make their way through the streets of Ottawa following National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies on Parliament Hill, Sept. 30, 2021. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

As dozens of people quietly walked by 215 pairs of little shoes that have been on Parliament Hill for weeks, Pitsulala Lita stopped everyone in their tracks when she began to raise her voice.

She started call out about the need for there to be no more stolen sisters, in reference to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“It’s not over,” Ms. Lita yelled. “It’s not only today.”

Ms. Lita, who is known as “LaLa” said in an interview afterward that day of commemoration is of value, but “we cannot forget this on any day.”

Inuit, First Nations, Métis women and girls who are going missing have been put on the “backburner,” she added.

Hundreds of people gathered on Parliament Hill on Thursday to mark the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which applies to federal workers. It has prompted commemorations across Canada and outpourings of support. The national day is also taking place at a time when more Canadians are aware of what happened in the residential school system in Canada, particularly following the findings of unmarked burial sites of former students by Indigenous communities.

The residential school system was designed to indoctrinate Indigenous children, as documented by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in 2015. The commission’s chair, Murray Sinclair, has also said that thousands of children died in the schools.

“We are finally having this TRC day,” Ms. Lita said.

“It’s about time when the commission was started years ago. How is that we can only see this happening now? We need to let Canada know that we will not be putting up with any more racism. We will not be put on the backburner any more and we will fight to be heard.”

In a joint statement, several federal cabinet ministers said that the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a solemn commemoration and “marks another step toward recognizing the wrongs committed by the residential school policy, acknowledging the ongoing impacts and reflecting on actions to be taken each day on the path of reconciliation.”

On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a somber event on Parliament Hill, which was held to mark the eve of the national day. During an address, he spoke of the need to understand mistakes of the past and look at how those mistakes shape the country today.

“We must all learn about the history and legacy of residential schools. It’s only by facing these hard truths, and righting these wrongs, that we can move together forward together toward a more positive, fair and better future,” Mr. Trudeau added in a statement on Thursday.

Margaret Mark from Fort Albany First Nation who attended St. Anne’s Residential School in northeastern Ontario said Thursday that the day is “bittersweet” because “our legacies are not told yet” and understood.

Ms. Mark said she believes that the findings of unmarked graves of former residential school students and the recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation are going to meet each other and “we are going to share our stories.”

“I think the children that were discovered are opening that door, for discoveries for stories to be heard, for Canada to hear what we have to say,” she said.

Regina Sutherland of Kashechewan First Nation, who also attended St. Anne’s, said that Thursday was a day she thought she would never see when she was a child attending the residential school. Ms. Sutherland, whose parents are also residential school survivors, said it is a “special day.”

“It’s not a painful day for me,” she said, adding the support is “awesome” in reference those gathered on Parliament Hill.

Ms. Sutherland also said Canada needs to hear the stories of survivors so they can understand. Healing and education is required as well, she said, noting the intergenerational impacts. She said she sees people on the street who are “totally lost” and she knows that stems from residential school.

“Our families were torn apart.”

